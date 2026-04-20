Party Central Committee stresses significance of cultural development

Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Party Central Committee requests the continued resolute and effective implementation of resolutions and conclusions, with a focus on key tasks, especially the management of sustainable social development, ensuring social progress and equity and improving the well-being of the people.