Hanoi adopts action programme on cultural development

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Vietnam, Slovakia strengthen traditional friendship
At the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico is paying an
official visit to Vietnam from April 12 to 14.
New business establishments surge over 57% in first quarter of 2026
In the first three months of 2026, more than 57,400 new businesses were registered nationwide, up 57.8% in number compared to the same period last year.
CPI rises 3.51% in first quarter of 2026
The average consumer price index (CPI) for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 3.51% compared to the same period last year.
GDP expands by 7.83% in Q1 2026
Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.83 percent in the first quarter of 2026, according to the National Statistics Office.
Nine export items exceed 2.5 billion USD in Q1 2026
Vietnam recorded nine export items surpassing 2.5 billion USD in turnover in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for more than 73% of the country’s total exports. Among them, electronics, computers and components led with over 30.7 billion USD.
Safe operation of two Ninh Thuan nuclear power plants by 2035
The atomic energy strategy aims to complete and safely operate the two Ninh Thuan nuclear power plants by 2035, contributing to energy security and sustainable development.
Vietnam’s Government members for 2026–2031 term
At its first session, the 16th National Assembly adopted a resolution electing Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, as Prime Minister of Vietnam. The National Assembly voted to approve the resolutions on the appointments of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and other members of the Government for the 2026-2031 term.
Government for 16th National Assembly term comprises 14 ministries, 3 ministerial-level agencies
The 16th National Assembly adopted a resolution on the organisational structure of the Government for its term, comprising 14 ministries and 3 ministerial-level agencies, at the first session on April 7, 2026.
Vietnam targets saving at least 3% of total power consumption in 2026
Vietnam is striving to save at least three percent of the total national electricity consumption in 2026.
Gov’t urges promoting EV charging infrastructure in apartment complexes
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued an official dispatch on March 31, 2026, to direct ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in apartment buildings
Vietnam forest coverage exceeds 14.97 million hectares in 2025
Vietnam’s total forest area surpassed 14.97 million hectares in 2025, reflecting continued efforts to protect and expand green coverage nationwide. The latest figures also highlight variations across regions and the balance between natural and planted forests, offering a clearer picture of the country’s forestry development.
Key rules to prevent online fraud
As technology advances at fast speed, 2026 is expected to mark a new phase of cybercrime, with criminals increasingly exploiting AI tools such as deepfakes, voice cloning and virtual personas to carry out ever more sophisticated impersonation scams. In this evolving landscape, prevention goes beyond simply verifying information, it requires strict and reliable authentication processes.
Urgent tasks to address IUU fishing
The Government Office on March 31 issued a notice conveying the conclusions of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha at the 33rd meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, underscoring the need for urgent and comprehensive measures to address shortcomings identified by the European Commission (EC).
PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector showed signs of slowing momentum in March as sharply rising input costs, largely driven by tensions in the Middle East, weighed on demand and production activity while pushing selling prices to their fastest pace in nearly 15 years.
Hanoi: AI cameras detect over 19,300 violations after three months of operation
According to the Hanoi Police, after three months in operation (since December 13, 2025), a system of nearly 2,000 AI-powered cameras across the city has detected and handled more than 19,300 traffic safety violations, gradually helping to ease congestion bottlenecks in the capital.
How to spot AI-generated videos with naked eyes
AI-generated videos have reached new levels of sophistication, using deepfake technology to mimic real people, making them difficult for viewers to detect. Still, viewers can rely on certain visual cues to identify videos created using AI and detect manipulated content.
Vietnam cuts petrol, oil taxes until mid-April
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved temporary tax reductions on petrol, oil and aviation fuel, with the environmental protection tax set at 0 VND per litre from March 26 to April 15, 2026.
Specific targets for Hanoi’s development
Party General Secretary To Lam has signed Politburo Resolution No. 02 on “Building and developing Hanoi in the new era,” setting out concrete targets for each development phase. For the 2026–2030 period, average GRDP growth is targeted at over 11% per year. By 2030, GRDP is projected to exceed 113 billion USD, with per capita income reaching at least 12,000 USD.
Politburo resolution charts Hanoi’s development in a new era
Party General Secretary To Lam on March 17 signed Resolution No. 02-NQ/TW issued by the Politburo on building and developing Hanoi in the new era, setting out long-term strategic orientations and development targets for the capital.
Vietnam’s 10 outstanding young faces of 2025 honoured in Hanoi
Vietnam’s 10 outstanding young faces of 2025 were honoured in Hanoi on March 25, 2026 at a ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Vietnam Young Talent Support Fund.