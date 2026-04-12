CPI rises 3.51% in first quarter of 2026

CPI moves up 3.51% in Q1 on March high pressure
The March index gained 2.44% from December 2025 and posted a 4.65% year-on-year hike, the highest March reading in five years.
The average consumer price index (CPI) for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 3.51% compared to the same period last year.
Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.83 percent in the first quarter of 2026, according to the National Statistics Office.
Vietnam recorded nine export items surpassing 2.5 billion USD in turnover in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for more than 73% of the country’s total exports. Among them, electronics, computers and components led with over 30.7 billion USD.
The atomic energy strategy aims to complete and safely operate the two Ninh Thuan nuclear power plants by 2035, contributing to energy security and sustainable development.
At its first session, the 16th National Assembly adopted a resolution electing Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, as Prime Minister of Vietnam. The National Assembly voted to approve the resolutions on the appointments of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and other members of the Government for the 2026-2031 term.
The 16th National Assembly adopted a resolution on the organisational structure of the Government for its term, comprising 14 ministries and 3 ministerial-level agencies, at the first session on April 7, 2026.
Vietnam is striving to save at least three percent of the total national electricity consumption in 2026.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued an official dispatch on March 31, 2026, to direct ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in apartment buildings
Vietnam’s total forest area surpassed 14.97 million hectares in 2025, reflecting continued efforts to protect and expand green coverage nationwide. The latest figures also highlight variations across regions and the balance between natural and planted forests, offering a clearer picture of the country’s forestry development.
As technology advances at fast speed, 2026 is expected to mark a new phase of cybercrime, with criminals increasingly exploiting AI tools such as deepfakes, voice cloning and virtual personas to carry out ever more sophisticated impersonation scams. In this evolving landscape, prevention goes beyond simply verifying information, it requires strict and reliable authentication processes.
The Government Office on March 31 issued a notice conveying the conclusions of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha at the 33rd meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, underscoring the need for urgent and comprehensive measures to address shortcomings identified by the European Commission (EC).
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector showed signs of slowing momentum in March as sharply rising input costs, largely driven by tensions in the Middle East, weighed on demand and production activity while pushing selling prices to their fastest pace in nearly 15 years.
According to the Hanoi Police, after three months in operation (since December 13, 2025), a system of nearly 2,000 AI-powered cameras across the city has detected and handled more than 19,300 traffic safety violations, gradually helping to ease congestion bottlenecks in the capital.
AI-generated videos have reached new levels of sophistication, using deepfake technology to mimic real people, making them difficult for viewers to detect. Still, viewers can rely on certain visual cues to identify videos created using AI and detect manipulated content.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved temporary tax reductions on petrol, oil and aviation fuel, with the environmental protection tax set at 0 VND per litre from March 26 to April 15, 2026.
Party General Secretary To Lam has signed Politburo Resolution No. 02 on “Building and developing Hanoi in the new era,” setting out concrete targets for each development phase. For the 2026–2030 period, average GRDP growth is targeted at over 11% per year. By 2030, GRDP is projected to exceed 113 billion USD, with per capita income reaching at least 12,000 USD.
Party General Secretary To Lam on March 17 signed Resolution No. 02-NQ/TW issued by the Politburo on building and developing Hanoi in the new era, setting out long-term strategic orientations and development targets for the capital.
Vietnam’s 10 outstanding young faces of 2025 were honoured in Hanoi on March 25, 2026 at a ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Vietnam Young Talent Support Fund.
As one of the Southeast Asian nations with the highest number of ASEAN Heritage Parks, Vietnam now has 16 recognised sites. This leading contribution to the region’s ASEAN Heritage Parks network underscores Vietnam’s significant efforts and commitment to biodiversity conservation.
Xuan Thuy National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh has been recognised as an ASEAN Heritage Park. It is a coastal wetland reserve and Vietnam’s first Ramsar site, known for its rich biodiversity and numerous rare waterbird species. The designation opens up development opportunities while also placing higher demands on conservation and the promotion of its natural values.
At a press conference on March 21, 2026, the National Election Council announced the composition of the 16th National Assembly, highlighting representation of women, ethnic minorities, non-Party members and younger deputies, as well as a high proportion of members with postgraduate qualifications.