Multimedia

Infographics

Party Central Committee puts priority on education reform, talent development

Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Party Central Committee calls for the continued, resolute and effective implementation of resolutions and conclusions, with a focus on key tasks, particularly modernising the national education system, improving training quality, and attracting and utilising talent.

19042026-conclusion-18-on-education-ngoc-bai3-ruby.jpg
#Party Central Committee prioritises education reform #talent development #Party Central Committee #education reform
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

14th National Party Congress

Related News

Participants at the Vietnam–Western Australia Education Dialogue note that there remains ample room to further expand education and training cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Western Australia deepen substantive education cooperation

Dang Thuy Chi, First Secretary in charge of education at the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, outlined Vietnam’s strategic directions in education development, highlighting the roadmap for international integration under Decision No. 1600/QD-TTg, which focuses on expanding internationally accredited programmes, strengthening ties with reputable global institutions and promoting two-way student exchanges. S

Achievements in education, healthcare, social welfare – solid foundation for Vietnam’s steady development

Achievements in education, healthcare, social welfare – solid foundation for Vietnam’s steady development

Vietnam’s development journey has not only been marked by economic growth figures but also clearly reflected in achievements in education, healthcare, social welfare, and improvements in people’s quality of life. With a consistent orientation that places people at the centre of development, numerous policies have been implemented to ensure development opportunities for all people, helping realise the goal of “leaving no one behind.”

See more

Party Central Committee stresses role of science, innovation, digital transformation

Party Central Committee stresses role of science, innovation, digital transformation

Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Party Central Committee calls for the continued, resolute and effective implementation of resolutions and conclusions, with a focus on key tasks, particularly advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Vietnam's proactive, active, responsible contributions to IPU

Vietnam's proactive, active, responsible contributions to IPU

At the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson and Secretary General Martin Chungong, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation of Vietnam, attended the IPU-152 in Istanbul, Turkey, and undertake bilateral activities there from April 15 to 17.

Party Central Committee sets course for sustainable, high growth

Party Central Committee sets course for sustainable, high growth

Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Party Central Committee requests the continued resolute and effective implementation of resolutions and conclusions, with a focus on key tasks, especially the management of sustainable social development, ensuring social progress and equity and improving the well-being of the people.

Vietnam’s first inter-regional high-speed rail line

Vietnam’s first inter-regional high-speed rail line

The Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway is slated for completion by the end of 2028, with trains running at speeds that will cut travel time between the two localities by five to seven times, to just around 23 minutes.

Vietnam’s total social investment up 10.7% in Q1

Vietnam’s total social investment up 10.7% in Q1

Vietnam’s total social investment rose strongly in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting improving investor confidence and a sustained recovery in the business climate, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

GDP expands by 7.83% in Q1 2026

GDP expands by 7.83% in Q1 2026

Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.83 percent in the first quarter of 2026, according to the National Statistics Office.

Nine export items exceed 2.5 billion USD in Q1 2026

Nine export items exceed 2.5 billion USD in Q1 2026

Vietnam recorded nine export items surpassing 2.5 billion USD in turnover in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for more than 73% of the country’s total exports. Among them, electronics, computers and components led with over 30.7 billion USD.

Vietnam’s Government members for 2026–2031 term

Vietnam’s Government members for 2026–2031 term

At its first session, the 16th National Assembly adopted a resolution electing Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, as Prime Minister of Vietnam. The National Assembly voted to approve the resolutions on the appointments of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and other members of the Government for the 2026-2031 term.

Vietnam forest coverage exceeds 14.97 million hectares in 2025

Vietnam forest coverage exceeds 14.97 million hectares in 2025

Vietnam’s total forest area surpassed 14.97 million hectares in 2025, reflecting continued efforts to protect and expand green coverage nationwide. The latest figures also highlight variations across regions and the balance between natural and planted forests, offering a clearer picture of the country’s forestry development.

Key rules to prevent online fraud

Key rules to prevent online fraud

As technology advances at fast speed, 2026 is expected to mark a new phase of cybercrime, with criminals increasingly exploiting AI tools such as deepfakes, voice cloning and virtual personas to carry out ever more sophisticated impersonation scams. In this evolving landscape, prevention goes beyond simply verifying information, it requires strict and reliable authentication processes.

Urgent tasks to address IUU fishing

Urgent tasks to address IUU fishing

The Government Office on March 31 issued a notice conveying the conclusions of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha at the 33rd meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, underscoring the need for urgent and comprehensive measures to address shortcomings identified by the European Commission (EC).

PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points

PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector showed signs of slowing momentum in March as sharply rising input costs, largely driven by tensions in the Middle East, weighed on demand and production activity while pushing selling prices to their fastest pace in nearly 15 years.