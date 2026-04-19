Bac Hoa village: A rising community tourism destination in Bac Ninh

Hanoi (VNA) – Nestled amid the mountains of Tan Son commune, Bac Hoa village is emerging as a captivating new destination on the tourism map of Bac Ninh province.

With its traditional "nha tuong trinh" (rammed earth houses) topped by yin-yang tiled roofs and the gentle melodies of sloong hao folk songs echoing through the hills, the village preserves the distinctive cultural identity of the Nung ethnic community.

In spring, visitors to Bac Hoa are greeted by vibrant fields of yellow crown daisy blossoms stretching across valleys, interspersed with pale peach flowers and pristine white plum blossoms, creating a poetic landscape that feels almost untouched by time.

Located about 120 km from Hanoi, Bac Hoa can be reached via the Hanoi–Lang Son Expressway, followed by a scenic drive along National Highway 279. The journey itself is part of the experience, with winding roads cutting through lush valleys and rolling hills.

Located about 120 km from Hanoi, Bac Hoa can be reached via the Hanoi–Lang Son Expressway, followed by a scenic drive along National Highway 279. (Photo: VNA)

Early morning arrivals are rewarded with drifting clouds clinging to mountain peaks, casting a dreamy veil over the village. Amid the mist, the ancient settlement gradually appears, where Nung residents in traditional attire go about their daily routines. The tranquil setting, with its rustic homes and peaceful rhythms, offers a rare glimpse into an unspoiled rural lifestyle.

Beyond its natural beauty, Bac Hoa charms visitors with its slow-paced life and the warmth of its people. Many tourists, like Nguyen Thi Huyen from neighbouring Hai Phong city, are drawn by images shared on social media. Popular photo spots include the golden flower fields lining the village entrance and sunlit earthen walls that evoke a nostalgic countryside charm.

Luong Thi Lan, a local resident, said generations of her family have lived in the rammed earth houses and continue age-old customs, including evening sloong hao singing sessions. For locals, preserving these traditions enriches both cultural heritage and community spirit.

Home to nearly 160 households with more than 700 people, Bac Hoa still retains 17 traditional rammed earth houses. Visitors can explore not only their architecture but also Nung cultural practices from indigo dyeing and weaving to enjoying locally distilled rice wine and festive dishes such as five-colour sticky rice, handmade rice cakes, and peanut candy.

According to Chairman of the Tan Son commune People’s Committee Vi Van An, Bac Hoa holds strong potential for community-based tourism rooted in cultural preservation. Local authorities have provided training and encouraged residents to plant peach and plum trees and cultivate flower fields to enhance the landscape for visitors.

Each year, from the 10th to the 12th day of the first lunar month, the commune hosts the Sloong Hao Singing Festival and a highland spring fair. The event features folk games, cultural performances, and showcases of local products, attracting visitors from nearby areas such as Chi Lang in Lang Son province and beyond.

The Sloong Hao Singing Festival, a cherished folk tradition, reflects daily life, love, and aspirations for prosperity while celebrating community bonds and national pride. It has become a symbolic cultural asset linking past and present.

However, challenges remain. Efforts to preserve the ancient village require relocating some households and upgrading infrastructure, including roads and public spaces. Greater involvement from authorities and businesses is also needed to integrate Bac Hoa into regional tourism routes./.