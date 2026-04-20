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Vietnamese cultural showcase blends tea, tradition, melody in Paris

From the moment attendees entered the exhibition space in Paris, visitors were enveloped in a harmonious blend of sensory experiences, with the delicate aroma of tea, the robust notes of coffee, and the vivid colours of Vietnamese handicrafts.

French and foreign guests at the Vietnamese cultural showcase (Photo: VNA)
French and foreign guests at the Vietnamese cultural showcase (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A Vietnamese cultural showcase, themed “Hands and Hearts in Notes and Colours” (La main et le cœur aux notes et couleurs), unfolded in an intimate yet refined atmosphere in Paris on April 19, drawing a large turnout of French and foreign guests with a keen interest in Asian culture.

From the moment attendees entered the exhibition space, they were enveloped in a harmonious blend of sensory experiences, with the delicate aroma of tea, the robust notes of coffee, and the vivid colours of Vietnamese handicrafts. Curated display tables presented an array of signature teas and coffees, each accompanied by stories of their origins, processing methods and the philosophies of appreciation rooted in Vietnamese cultural life.

Guests were invited not only to sample the beverages but also explore different brewing techniques. Several of the featured products met organic standards and were linked to sustainable farming models, a point that particularly resonated with French visitors, who are increasingly focused on responsible consumption.

Historian Catherine Chadefaud delivered a presentation tracing the history of tea’s arrival in France, providing fresh insight into centuries of East-West cultural exchange. This was followed by classical music performances from Maria Lucia Barros and Philippe Foulon, which evoked the intimate ambiance of 18th-century European salons.

A standout segment titled “Musical Thé” merged tea tasting with live music, creating a multi-sensory experience in which participants savoured Vietnamese tea while immersed in gentle melodies. The innovative pairing offered a fresh approach to cultural promotion, blending relaxation with deeper engagement.

Traditional Vietnamese brocade textiles also captivated visitors. Showcasing intricate patterns, natural materials and contemporary reinterpretations, the display invited exploration of the production processes and cultural significance behind each piece.

Hang Vu, owner of the Sobica Vietnamese tea shop, said the event builds on the success of a previous exhibition in Paris and aims to further introduce Vietnam’s traditional handicrafts. She expressed hope to hold additional activities through June to highlight brocade, regional specialties and traditional industries, including tea, coffee and spices.

Rosine Young, member of the organising committee, said although she has limited opportunities to explore Vietnam in depth, the experience allowed her to appreciate the richness of a nation comprising 54 ethnic groups, each contributing its own distinct cultural hues.

In her view, brocade products are not only visually appealing but also carry profound human values, reflecting the craftsmanship, creativity, and dedication of their makers.

She also expressed admiration for the Vietnamese community in France, noting their resilience in integrating into society while preserving their cultural identity, along with their intellectual curiosity and openness. According to her, it is precisely this spirit of cultural exchange and connection that gave the event its unique appeal./.

VNA
#Vietnamese cultural showcase #brocade textiles #Asian culture #Vietnamese cultural life #cultural exchange France Vietnam
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