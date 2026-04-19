Ha Tinh Museum reconstruction targets heritage in peril

Hanoi (VNA) – The reconstruction of Ha Tinh Museum, which began in December 2025, is considered an urgent effort to preserve and showcase the province’s fading cultural treasures before they are lost to time.

Inadequate preservation space for heritage

For generations, Ha Tinh has prided itself on its deep cultural roots and a treasure trove of valuable documentary heritage. But there’s a big problem: tonnes of important artefacts, including royal decrees and ancient manuscripts, are still scattered around family homes or locked away in private collections.

Truong Luu commune is now home to three documentary heritages recognised by UNESCO under the Memory of the World Register for Asia and the Pacific, namely the Phuc Giang School woodblocks, Hoang Hoa Su Trinh Do (royal envoy journey records), and the Han-Nom documents of Truong Luu village.

These priceless items are now “temporarily stored” in cramped spaces lacking proper fire suppression systems and humidity controls. Exposed to heat, moisture, and the slow wear of time, the treasures risk becoming damaged.

Professor and Academician Nguyen Huy My, a 16th-generation descendant of the Nguyen Huy lineage, shared: “This is a world-class heritage, but it has not been preserved under ideal conditions. Limited conservation funding has left us deeply concerned about its deterioration due to weather impacts. Having an ideal preservation space is the greatest wish of our family line.”

The same situation is happening at the existing Ha Tinh Museum, which is crammed with more than 14,000 artefacts. National treasures like the “Bao Quoc An Dan Dai Tuong Quan” cannon set and the massive Roi Pagoda Bell remain in poor conditions that provide minimal real protection.

Construction site for Ha Tinh Museum (Photo: VNA)

According to Director Dau Khac Toan, the museum has been forced to rely on manual preservation techniques due to the lack of specialised equipment. On top of that, the tiny exhibition space makes it almost impossible to let visitors see these cultural gems. The reconstruction project is therefore considered a golden chance to finally fix the preservation mess, unlocking greater value from Ha Tinh’s historical legacy.

Accelerating the project

To fix these shortcomings, the Ha Tinh Museum reconstruction project, with a total investment of 305 billion VND (11.7 million USD), began on December 19, 2025. The new four-story main building is designed as a modern setup equipped to meet the stringent standards of heritage conservation.

After nearly four months of work, roughly 80% of site levelling and 60% of piling have been completed. Despite early setbacks from site clearance delays and poor weather, contractors are hustling hard to catch up.

Duong Dinh Anh, representing the provincial project management board for transport and urban development, said contractors have been told to update detailed timelines, prioritise the project’s critical path, and ensure everything is completed by the end of 2026.

When it’s complete, the new museum will provide proper storage and care for over 14,000 artefacts and many valuable documentary collections, while hosting well-organised exhibitions for both researchers and the public to enjoy.

Modern facilities will not only better preserve artefacts but also promote their heritage values, turning the museum into an attractive cultural and educational destination, said Dr Tran Phi Cong, Deputy Director of the museum./.