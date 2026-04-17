Culture - Sports

VTV to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Finals

The national TV station will televise all key events including the opening ceremony, matches, and the closing ceremony.

Illustrative image (Photo: VTV)
Illustrative image (Photo: VTV)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - This summer, football fans can enjoy the largest football event on the planet as Vietnam Television (VTV) officially announced that it has secured the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Finals.

The tournament, the biggest in history with 48 teams and 104 matches, takes place in the US, Canada and Mexico.

It will be broadcast in full on VTV's platforms including the terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV, radio, mobile and social networks.

The national TV station will televise all key events including the opening ceremony, matches, and the closing ceremony. Comprehensive coverage and nine sideline programmes will be available at various times throughout the day on VTV channels.

On digital platforms, VTV offers a flexible viewing experience through live streaming, catch-up services and video-on-demand, alongside programmes designed to match evolving news and entertainment consumption habits.

Content will be widely distributed across the internet and mobile devices, while also expanding throughout social media ecosystems under agreements with FIFA, enabling audiences to access programmes easily anytime and anywhere.

VTV is also the only broadcaster in Vietnam holding the rights for public screenings, allowing it to organise or license group football-viewing activities at fan zones, restaurants, cinemas and other public venues.

The broadcaster is currently rolling out a series of events that combine football screenings with live performances, aiming to meet the preferences of younger audiences, create a vibrant atmosphere, and strengthen community engagement.

Director Media Rights & Content Services at FIFA Jean-Christophe Petit said FIFA was pleased to reach an agreement with VTV. He emphasied that early preparation for the broadcast activities would help both sides spread the joy and appeal of the World Cup to a wider audience.

Currently, 180 countries and territories have held the broadcasting rights for the tournament.

VTV Standing Deputy General Director Do Thanh Hai said that VTV has made thorough and comprehensive preparations to bring a vibrant World Cup across multiple platforms, with a modern production and broadcasting system and experience in organising major sporting events./.



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