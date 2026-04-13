Culture - Sports

International exhibition “Women Painting Women” opens in Hanoi

Following the success of the first exhibition held in Ho Chi Minh City in May last year, this year’s edition brings together 25 female painters from several countries and territories, presenting 38 artworks.

Delegates at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The second international exhibition “Women Painting Women” is taking place from April 11–19 at the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) – Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site in Hanoi.

The event aims to honour the creative voices of female artists in contemporary art. It is organised by the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities in collaboration with the Women Painting Women group founded by artist Tao Huong.

Following the success of the first exhibition held in Ho Chi Minh City in May last year, this year’s edition brings together 25 female painters from several countries and territories, presenting 38 artworks. Alongside 11 Vietnamese artists, the exhibition also features painters from the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Malaysia and Indonesia.

The exhibition offers diverse, nuanced and profound perspectives on women. The artworks portray not only feminine beauty but also explore inner emotions, personal experiences and the complex roles women play in life, such as mothers, daughters and artists. Through their works, the artists express aspirations for freedom, strength and individual identity.

Beyond being an art display, the exhibition also provides a platform for female artists from Vietnam and abroad to exchange ideas and share creative experiences, while affirming the role and presence of women in the contemporary art scene. The event further enriches the cultural and artistic life at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, a heritage site of significant historical and humanistic value in the capital.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, artist Tao Huong said the exhibition represents a journey to explore and celebrate the beauty of women through women’s perspectives, where emotions and experiences are understood and expressed in subtle and meaningful ways. Each artwork is expected to evoke sincere feelings and thoughtful reflection among visitors.

The exhibition is expected to become a notable artistic highlight in Hanoi this April, helping spread aesthetic values and amplify the creative voice of women in contemporary art./.

VNA
#International exhibition #women #Hanoi
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