Former Vietnamese swimming star Anh Vien secures four golds at Oceanman Maldives

Hanoi (VNA) – Former Vietnamese swimming star Nguyen Thi Anh Vien delivered an impressive performance at the Oceanman Maldives 2026 open water swimming championship, claiming four gold medals.

In the 10km event, she made a strong impression by finishing first with the same time as a male competitor, clocking 2 hours 30 minutes and 22 seconds.

In addition to the 10km title, Vien also secured gold medals in the 2km race, the women’s 30–39 age group, and the women’s team event.

Oceanman is an international open-water swimming series that combines mass participation with semi-professional competition, attracting a wide range of participants, from former professional athletes and endurance sports enthusiasts to high-level amateur swimmers. The Maldives edition in 2026 drew 532 swimmers from 40 countries and territories.

“This was my first time swimming 10km in the sea, an unforgettable experience. The Maldives waters are still blue and beautiful, but today’s 10km journey was not easy at all. I fought my hardest and reached the finish line with everything I had,” Vien shared on her personal page.

Throughout her career, Vien has been regarded as a legendary figure in Vietnamese swimming. She is the most successful swimmer in the country’s history, with 25 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medals, along with medals at the Asian Championships, Asian Games, Youth Olympics, Military World Games, and World Cup. She also dominated national competitions, setting numerous records.

Notably, Vien left her mark at the highest level of competition by qualifying for three consecutive Olympic Games – London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020.

After the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she retired from elite competition and has since focused on coaching and participating in various social activities./.