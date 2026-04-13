Vietnamese, Chinese residents hold border exchange programme

Cao Bang (VNA) – A 2026 border residents’ exchange programme between the Vietnamese northeastern province of Cao Bang and the Chinese city of Chongzuo took place on April 13 at the Ban Gioc (Vietnam) – Detian (China) Waterfalls – the first cross-border tourism cooperation site jointly developed by the two countries.



At the event, 30 local artists from both sides took part in boat performances, singing traditional folk duets along the border river in the area.



The artists presented a variety of performances showcasing distinctive ethnic cultural identities and local traditions, while also engaging in group entertainment activities that created a lively and festive atmosphere for residents and visitors from both countries.



The exchange marked the first event of its kind to be held at the scenic site, and formed an important sideline activity ahead of an upcoming visit by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to China.



Located on the Vietnam–China border, the Ban Gioc–Detian waterfalls rise over 60m and span hundreds of metres. What makes the falls unique is that the main stream does not descend in a single stream of falls, but cascades over multiple limestone tiers, creating a beauty that is both pristine and graceful./.







VNA