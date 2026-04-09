Malaysian lifestyle, culture, diversity come alive at VITM 2026

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Malaysia has promoted the country's vibrant lifestyle, rich culture and unique diversity at a Visit Malaysia 2026 seminar and with an impressive booth at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) in the past two days in Hanoi.



"Malaysia and Vietnam share a longstanding friendship built on trust and mutual respect that has been continuously strengthened over the years," Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato' Tan Yang Thai said at the seminar on April 8.



"Within the broader bilateral relationship, tourism is not only an area of economic cooperation, but also serves as a soft diplomatic bridge, enhancing people-to-people exchanges, promoting cultural understanding and deepening the bonds between our two nations."



The ambassador added: "With strong cultural affinities, geographical proximity and shared membership in Southeast Asia, Malaysia and Vietnam are well positioned to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. In this context, tourism serves as a vital bridge not only driving economic growth, but also fostering people-to-people connectivity and mutual understanding."



In 2025, Malaysia welcomed more than 331,000 Vietnamese visitors. This number placed Vietnam in the country's top 15 markets. Vietnam, in turn, received more than 573,000 visitors from the other Southeast Asian nation.



There are currently about 180 flights connecting the two countries every week, providing more than 32,500 seats for visitors from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Nha Trang to Malaysian localities.



According to Thai, building on this solid foundation, several tourism segments are being promoted, including leisure travel, short-haul trips and especially MICE tourism, in which Malaysia has a strong competitive advantage and is keen to deepen cooperation with Vietnamese partners.



Beyond tourism, Malaysia and Vietnam are well positioned to further expand cooperation across a wide range of complementary sectors, including trade, investment, education and cultural exchange. These areas are connected with tourism and are mutually reinforcing, creating a more resilient and dynamic bilateral partnership.



Priorities for the Visit Malaysia campaign include strengthening air connectivity, diversifying tourism products and expanding partnerships with key regional markets, in which Vietnam plays a particularly important role.



It is expected to attract 47 million international visitors to Malaysian destinations. Visitors will undertake sustainable, high-quality journeys that harmoniously combine nature, culture and modern experiences.



"Malaysia has introduced the theme Surreal Experiences as a new way of defining travel. Every journey to Malaysia is designed to be truly memorable, where visitors can feel more deeply, connect more meaningfully and discover experiences that are uniquely their own," said Bazuri Baharum, director of the International Promotion Division of Tourism Malaysia.



"From pristine tropical rainforests and stunning islands to the vibrant energy of modern cities, Malaysia offers a journey filled with different emotions, all coming together to create a complete, vivid and truly surreal experience.



"Moving forward, we are focusing on digital transformation to personalise each visitor's journey and promote sustainable tourism to preserve our natural heritage. At the same time, Malaysia continues to position itself as a leading destination for MICE tourism in the region," she said.



Baharum added that more roadshows and seminars will be held in major cities, while digital outreach will be intensified through high-impact content and collaborations with influencers, aligning with the modern travel habits of Vietnamese guests.



Malaysia on April 9 officially opened their booth at VITM 2026, showcasing an extensive range of tourism products, delivering engaging and interactive experiences, connecting directly with visitors and partners and introducing Malaysia as a fascinating destination where nature, culture and dreamlike experiences converge.



Director of Tourism Malaysia in Vietnam Amirah Nadiah Mazlan said it is a meaningful event for Malaysia, as it allows them to introduce diverse Malaysian experiences to more international tourists, especially from Vietnam. These experiences range from the country's nature, culture and cuisine to shopping.



A calendar of events is also on display for interested tourists who can enjoy year-round activities, such as Malaysia Mega Sales, the Colours of Malaysia or Citrawarna cultural festival, the Rainforest World Music Festival and the renowned Petronas Grand Prix./.

VNA