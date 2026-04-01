Culture - Sports

Da Nang to host Pickleball World Cup

The World Cup tournament will be an opportunity for Da Nang to promote its tourism and sports potential to the world, adding that the city will include the sport in its school physical training programmes and on the list of regular sports for long-term development.

Chairman of Da Nang’s Pickeball Association Tran Phuoc Son (right) and the Pickleball World Cup President Hercilio Cabieses discuss the organisation of the Pickeball World Cup in the city. (Photo courtesy of Da Nang Portal)
Chairman of Da Nang’s Pickeball Association Tran Phuoc Son (right) and the Pickleball World Cup President Hercilio Cabieses discuss the organisation of the Pickeball World Cup in the city. (Photo courtesy of Da Nang Portal)

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) – The central city of Da Nang will host the Pickleball World Cup from August 30 to September 9, expecting to welcome around 4,000 players from 80 countries worldwide, the city’s Pickleball Association said in a statement.

It’s a positive move for the association after hosting the first successful continental tournament, the Professional Pickleball Association Tour Asia-Vietnam, which saw the participation of more than 120 professionals and 1,000 amateurs last year.

The World Cup event will attract domestic and international visitors as the National Day holiday week begins in early September, the association said.

During a working visit with the Pickleball World Cup President Hercilio Cabieses, Chairman of the Da Nang Pickeball Association Tran Phuoc Son said the city will become a favourite spot for world-famous pickleball players, showing off an international-standard sporting event in the beach city.

Son said the World Cup tournament will be an opportunity for Da Nang to promote its tourism and sports potential to the world, adding that the city will include the sport in its school physical training programmes and on the list of regular sports for long-term development.

Da Nang will be the fourth destination hosting the World Cup event after Lima, Peru (twice) and Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the US last year.

Last year’s World Cup event drew 3,000 players from 68 countries around the world, according to the organisers. The coastal city of Da Nang has become a favourite destination for world sporting events over the past few years, including the Da Nang International Marathon Race and IRONMAN Vietnam.

The city has also welcomed friendly matches with footballing legends from Manchester United and the former national team of Brazil.

Pickleball, which originated in Washington, the US, 59 years ago, is a fusion of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It was introduced to Vietnam in 2018./.

VNA
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