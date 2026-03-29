Vietnam to make debut at Venice Art Biennale

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will, for the first time, participate in the Venice Art Biennale in Italy with an independent art project and dedicated exhibition space, marking a significant step forward for the country’s fine arts and its integration into the global art scene.

The project will be showcased at the 61st edition of the prestigious exhibition, set to open in May. It will be hosted at Ca’ Giustinian Faccanon, a historic palace in Venice that has recently reopened after more than a year of restoration. Dating back over five centuries, the venue is being repurposed as a space for international art exhibitions and cultural events, with the Biennale among its first major activities.

Among the initial projects confirmed at the site is Vietnam’s entry titled Art in the Global Stream by artist Le Huu Hieu, curated by Do Tuong Linh. The project explores contemporary Vietnamese art within the context of globalisation, where cultures intersect and evolve dynamically.

According to organisers, the 2026 edition of the Venice Art Biennale will feature participants from 99 countries and territories. Vietnam’s debut with an independent project is seen as a notable milestone, opening up opportunities to introduce Vietnamese art to international audiences while fostering dialogue between Vietnamese artists and the global art community.

Artist Hieu gained international attention with his solo exhibition Soul Energy held in Venice in 2021. The exhibition, organised by MoCA Italy and Arte Laguna Studio at Arsenale Nord, spanned nearly 1,000 square metres and was curated by Dr Chiara Canali, marking one of the largest solo showcases by a Vietnamese artist in Italy.

In April last year, the artist presented an installation exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, attracting large public interest. Later that year, he was honoured with the title 'Pioneering Artist on the UNESCO Heritage Journey 2025' by the Federation of UNESCO Associations in Vietnam and Japan.

Sharing his artistic journey, Hieu emphasised that despite engaging with modern and Western art methodologies, Vietnamese cultural heritage remains a vital foundation for creativity. He described the country’s rich cultural legacy as a “gold mine” that continues to inspire his new artistic expressions.

The participation also aligns with Vietnam’s broader cultural development strategy. Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo, issued in early 2026, underscores the importance of enhancing cultural soft power and affirming the growing position of Vietnamese fine arts on the international stage. In line with this direction, Vietnam has been expanding its presence at major international events such as the Oscars in the US, the Cannes Film Festival in France and World Expos.

The Venice Art Biennale, first held in 1895 and organised every two years, is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious art events in the world. Often described as the “Olympics of the Art World,” it brings together hundreds of artists, curators and organisations from across the globe, showcasing contemporary trends and key issues shaping international art./.