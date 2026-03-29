Culture - Sports

Vietnam to make debut at Venice Art Biennale

Vietnam will, for the first time, participate in the Venice Art Biennale in Italy with an independent art project and dedicated exhibition space, marking a significant step forward for the country’s fine arts and its integration into the global art scene.

Artist Le Huu Hieu (Photo: https://www.sggp.org.vn/)
Artist Le Huu Hieu (Photo: https://www.sggp.org.vn/)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will, for the first time, participate in the Venice Art Biennale in Italy with an independent art project and dedicated exhibition space, marking a significant step forward for the country’s fine arts and its integration into the global art scene.

The project will be showcased at the 61st edition of the prestigious exhibition, set to open in May. It will be hosted at Ca’ Giustinian Faccanon, a historic palace in Venice that has recently reopened after more than a year of restoration. Dating back over five centuries, the venue is being repurposed as a space for international art exhibitions and cultural events, with the Biennale among its first major activities.

Among the initial projects confirmed at the site is Vietnam’s entry titled Art in the Global Stream by artist Le Huu Hieu, curated by Do Tuong Linh. The project explores contemporary Vietnamese art within the context of globalisation, where cultures intersect and evolve dynamically.

According to organisers, the 2026 edition of the Venice Art Biennale will feature participants from 99 countries and territories. Vietnam’s debut with an independent project is seen as a notable milestone, opening up opportunities to introduce Vietnamese art to international audiences while fostering dialogue between Vietnamese artists and the global art community.

Artist Hieu gained international attention with his solo exhibition Soul Energy held in Venice in 2021. The exhibition, organised by MoCA Italy and Arte Laguna Studio at Arsenale Nord, spanned nearly 1,000 square metres and was curated by Dr Chiara Canali, marking one of the largest solo showcases by a Vietnamese artist in Italy.

In April last year, the artist presented an installation exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, attracting large public interest. Later that year, he was honoured with the title 'Pioneering Artist on the UNESCO Heritage Journey 2025' by the Federation of UNESCO Associations in Vietnam and Japan.

Sharing his artistic journey, Hieu emphasised that despite engaging with modern and Western art methodologies, Vietnamese cultural heritage remains a vital foundation for creativity. He described the country’s rich cultural legacy as a “gold mine” that continues to inspire his new artistic expressions.

The participation also aligns with Vietnam’s broader cultural development strategy. Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo, issued in early 2026, underscores the importance of enhancing cultural soft power and affirming the growing position of Vietnamese fine arts on the international stage. In line with this direction, Vietnam has been expanding its presence at major international events such as the Oscars in the US, the Cannes Film Festival in France and World Expos.

The Venice Art Biennale, first held in 1895 and organised every two years, is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious art events in the world. Often described as the “Olympics of the Art World,” it brings together hundreds of artists, curators and organisations from across the globe, showcasing contemporary trends and key issues shaping international art./.

VNA
#Venice Art Biennale #Vietnam #international art exhibitions #cultural events Italy Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnamese designer’s fashion show impresses audience in Venice

Vietnamese designer’s fashion show impresses audience in Venice

The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has organised a series of activities in Venice to celebrate the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 and the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties, with highlights being a fashion show featuring outfits by Vietnamese designer Hoang Hai.

See more

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Inspection Tran Sy Thanh; and Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh congratulate Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Ceremony marks UNESCO recognition of Dong Ho prints, Yen Tu complex

Bac Ninh–Kinh Bac is a land rich in historical depth and cultural heritage. Over centuries, it has nurtured a diverse cultural legacy integral to Vietnam’s identity. While Quan ho (love duet) folk singing symbolises the soul of the region, Dong Ho folk folk woodblock printings stands as a unique artistic heritage reflecting Vietnamese creativity and aesthetics.

The Vietnam Sports Economy Summit 2026 (VSES 2026) opens in Hanoi on March 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Sports Economy Summit 2026 explores pathways to new sector

For years, sports in Vietnam has been viewed mainly through the lens of elite performance and mass participation. However, global trends show that sports has evolved into a large-scale economic sector linked with media, tourism, sponsorship, event organisation, technology and consumer markets.

Young participants from India, Indonesia and Russia learn about the traditional pot-breaking game. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture showcased in colourful festival in Russia

Although the Vietnamese student community in Tomsk numbers only about 60 members, the event offered a rich and comprehensive cultural experience, demonstrating strong unity and pride in national identity. Beyond celebrating heritage, the festival served as a cultural bridge connecting Vietnam with international friends in Western Siberia.

The Con Dao delicacies booth draws strong interest from visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cuisine takes centre stage in global culinary showcase

Running from March 26 to 29, the event also highlights a series of key activities, including the honouring of 10 chefs behind signature regional dishes, recognition of 10 standout mixologists, and a Top 10 contest for the most dynamic and creatively designed booths.

Hue to offer immersive night tour of imperial heritage

Hue to offer immersive night tour of imperial heritage

Elaborately staged, the programme vividly recreates the royal court at night through a series of artistic performances and immersive experiences. It opens with a guard-changing ceremony at Ngo Mon (Noon Gate), combined with cannon-fire effects to mark the opening of the palace.

The dribble and clinical finish by Hai Long to score. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam beat Bangladesh 3-0 in international friendly match

The hosts came out on the front foot, pressing high and pinning Bangladesh deep in their own half from the opening whistle. The breakthrough arrived in the eighth minute when Tien Anh whipped in a corner and Tuan Hai finished from a close range to open the scoring.

Delegates perform the ceremony to officially declare Hue Railway Station a tourist destination (Photo: VNA)

Heritage values maximised on central train journey

The Hue–Da Nang route is positioned not merely as transportation but as a cultural journey along one of central Vietnam’s most scenic corridors. With comprehensive upgrades, the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” is expected to become a must-experience tourism product in 2026.

The artists perform the ballet "The Nutcracker" at Ho Guom Opera House on March 25 (Photo: VNA)

Russian classic ballet enchants Hanoi audiences

From the opening scenes, the auditorium was transformed into a fairytale world, enhanced by elaborate staging and the timeless music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, including “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Waltz of the Flowers”. Technically demanding sequences such as leaps and pas de deux captivated the audience with their precision, harmony and expressive coordination.