Bac Ninh, RoK’s Jeonbuk boost cultural, tourism cooperation

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the northern province of Bac Ninh and the Culture and Tourism Foundation of Jeonbuk– a special self-governing province of the Republic of Korea (RoK), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cultural exchange and tourism development between the two localities.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Bac Ninh Do Tuan Khoa highlighted that in the context of the rapidly growing Vietnam – RoK comprehensive strategic partnership, localities enjoy favourable conditions to expand cooperation.



Bac Ninh has emerged as a key destination for Korean businesses and investors, while also possessing great potential for collaboration in culture and tourism, he added.



According to Khoa, both Bac Ninh and Jeonbuk boast rich and distinctive cultural heritage. Jeonbuk is known for Pansori, a traditional Korean vocal art, and Hanji paper, which is being nominated for UNESCO recognition. Meanwhile, Bac Ninh is home to Quan Ho folk singing and the Dong Ho folk painting tradition. These shared strengths provide a solid foundation for the two sides to jointly develop cultural tourism products and promote artistic exchanges.



Lee Kyung Yoon, Director of the Jeonbuk state Culture and Tourism Foundation, described the agreement as a starting point and important milestone opening a new phase of joint development between Jeonbuk and Bac Ninh through culture and tourism. He noted that Jeonbuk has actively promoted exchanges and achieved positive results in cooperation with Vietnam across various fields.



Through efforts to support Jeonbuk’s tourism enterprises in accessing the Vietnamese market, the Korean locality’s tourism products have gradually gained a foothold in Vietnam, he said.



In addition, Jeonbuk has expanded cooperation with Vietnam in medical tourism, with healthcare institutions building networks and maintaining sustainable exchanges, he said, adding that based on these experiences, Jeonbuk views Vietnam not only as a promotional market but also as a key partner for substantive cooperation aimed at delivering concrete outcomes.



Looking ahead, the two sides agreed to step up diverse cooperation programmes, extending beyond culture and the arts to tourism, education and creative industries. Priority will be given to developing tourism products that connect the cultural heritage of the two localities, implementing joint promotional campaigns to attract visitors, and organising exchange programmes for youth and artists.



Under the MoU, the two sides will intensify delegation exchanges, organise cultural and artistic exchange activities, and promote signature festivals, and introduce heritage values.



The agreement also emphasises enhanced information sharing, exchange of experience, and cooperation in human resource development, while encouraging tourism enterprises to strengthen connectivity, co-develop products and promote markets.



The MoU takes effect from the date of signing, with an initial duration of three years and automatic renewal for another three years unless either side decides to terminate it.



The cooperation is expected to contribute to enriching cultural exchanges, boosting tourism flows, and strengthening the friendship between the people of Bac Ninh and Jeonbuk, while supporting strengthening the Vietnam–RoK relations./.

VNA