Vietnam makes strong cultural mark at Macau International Parade 2026

Macau (VNA) – Vietnam delivered a vibrant showcase of culture and heritage at the 2026 Macau International Parade, captivating international audiences with traditional costumes and dynamic performances presented by the Vietnamese Overseas Association in Macau (China).

Held on March 29, the annual cultural celebration gathered about 1,600 professional and amateur performers from 50 local groups and 10 international delegations under the theme “Maritime Silk Road as a bridge for cultural exchange.” In addition to participants from Macau, Hong Kong (China) and mainland China, the parade featured cultural troupes from Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Türkiye, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Duong Trung Duc, President of the Vietnamese Overseas Association in Macau, said that while Vietnam has joined the event for three consecutive years, this was the first time the Vietnamese delegation was selected among the opening groups to lead the parade procession. The recognition, he said, reflected the host authorities’ appreciation of Vietnam’s growing contribution to international cultural exchanges. The event also provided an opportunity for the Vietnamese community in Macau to strengthen cultural connectivity and mutual understanding, helping foster cooperation in trade, tourism and economic ties.

According to Luu Thi Diep, Head of the association’s Performing Arts Division, the Vietnamese delegation comprised around 50 performers dressed in traditional attire representing the country’s northern, central and southern regions. Their performance, “Spring Festival Drum,” blended music, choreography and visual elements to convey wishes for prosperity and favourable weather, presenting a lively image of Vietnamese culture to global audiences.

Smile Io, a community cultural communications specialist in Macau, said Vietnam’s performances have consistently stood out at the event, highlighting not only distinctive costumes but also traditional music and dance that strengthen cultural exchange and deepen mutual understanding between Vietnam, Macau residents and international visitors./.