Sci-Tech

Da Nang boosts hi-tech partnership with Germany’s Chemnitz City

Authorities in Da Nang hope Chemnitz and German partners will continue to accompany and support the city in accessing advanced technologies, connecting experts, integrating into innovation ecosystems, and attracting high-tech enterprises and supporting industries to explore investment and long-term cooperation opportunities.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Officials and businesses of central Da Nang city on March 30 met with representatives from Chemnitz, Germany, to discuss ways to boost collaboration in high technology, with a focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and green technologies.

Hosted by the Da Nang Semiconductor & AI Research and Training Centre, the event saw the attendance of some 50 delegates representing authorities, businesses, research institutes and training institutions from both sides.

In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ho Quang Buu affirmed that the meeting came as Da Nang is prioritising the development of key technology sectors, including semiconductor chip design, AI, high technologies and green technologies.

Authorities in Da Nang hope Chemnitz and German partners will continue to accompany and support the city in accessing advanced technologies, connecting experts, integrating into innovation ecosystems, and attracting high-tech enterprises and supporting industries to explore investment and long-term cooperation opportunities, he said.

Authorities in Da Nang hope Chemnitz and German partners will continue to accompany and support the city in accessing advanced technologies, connecting experts, integrating into innovation ecosystems, and attracting high-tech enterprises and supporting industries to explore investment and long-term cooperation opportunities, he said.

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An official from the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology presents orientations for developing the digital technology industry at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The city, he said, is committed to creating favourable conditions in terms of mechanisms, policies, infrastructure, and cooperation to ensure that joint initiatives are translated into practical projects, helping Da Nang develop a knowledge-based economy, promote innovation and improve its competitiveness in the time to come.

Chemnitz, located in Germany’s Saxony state, is recognised as an important industrial and technology hub with strengths in engineering, industrial production and applied research. Notably, the Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems (ENAS) in the state, which is known for its expertise in nanoelectronic systems and intelligent system integration, is seen as a suitable partner aligned with Da Nang’s technology development orientation.

Meanwhile, Da Nang is speeding up efforts to build a semiconductor and artificial intelligence ecosystem, aiming to become one of Vietnam’s top three centres for chip design and AI applications by 2030. The Da Nang Semiconductor & AI Research and Training Centre acts as a central hub for training, international cooperation, and investment promotion in these sectors.

Delegates discussed development trends and cooperation potential in high technology, semiconductors, AI and green technologies; and explored collaboration opportunities between local authorities, businesses and research institutions.

They exchanged views on strengthening connectivity in priority areas such as semiconductor technology, AI and green innovation. The dialogue contributed to expanding Da Nang’s international cooperation network in strategic technology sectors.

At the event, the Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems, Da Nang Semiconductor & AI Research and Training Centre, and DSAI-TECH signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which is expected to open concrete avenues for cooperation in research, technology transfer, human resource training, and the implementation of practical application projects.

Through this initiative, Da Nang aims to foster substantive and long-term cooperation with Chemnitz and German partners, while strengthening linkages between authorities, businesses, research institutes and training institutions, thereby laying the foundation for expert exchanges, joint research and high-quality workforce development.

The programme demonstrates Da Nang’s determination to become a leading centre for innovation, high technology and semiconductors in the central region and the country./.

VNA
#Da Nang #Chemnitz city #Germany #semiconductors #artificial intelligence (AI) #and green technologies #cooperation Da Nang Germany
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