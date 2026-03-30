Sci-Tech

Breakthroughs in Resolution 57 implementation need to be measured by results

With synchronised direction and unified implementation, ministries, sectors and localities are translating the Resolution into concrete institutions, mobilised resources and measurable outcomes.

Ho Chi Minh City’s Technology Exchange (Techport) launched (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City’s Technology Exchange (Techport) launched (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - More than a year after its rollout, the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation has emerged as a strategic declaration charting a new development pathway for Vietnam.

With synchronised direction and unified implementation, ministries, sectors and localities are translating the Resolution into concrete institutions, mobilised resources and measurable outcomes.

Tailored groundbreaking mechanisms

As science, technology and innovation become key drivers of economic growth, building effective linkages between technology supply and enterprise demand has become imperative. Many localities have introduced context-specific mechanisms to accelerate technology transfer and application in production and business.

Ho Chi Minh City’s Technology Exchange in a new phase has been redesigned to bring technologies closer to production. The platform has shifted from information provision to transaction facilitation, from broad connections to targeted matching, and from general support to full-cycle support. Each enterprise’s technology demand is tracked, advised and supported until tangible results are achieved.

This transformation marks a significant step in strengthening intermediary infrastructure for the city’s science and technology market, promoting commercialisation of research outcomes and fostering an innovation ecosystem.

Aiming to turn Ho Chi Minh City into a hub for science, technology and innovation in Southeast Asia, the municipal People’s Committee has approved a scheme to develop internationally accredited Centres of Excellence (CoE). The Institute of Nano Materials and Molecular Structure (INOMAR) under Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City was the first to join the scheme in June 2025, with funding of 85 billion VND (3.2 million USD). It has since merged with the Institute of Nanotechnology to form the Advanced Materials Technology Institute, operating under a university–research linkage model to support advanced research in new materials and nanotechnology.

Last October, the Research and Development Centre at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park was also approved to join the scheme, receiving nearly 96 billion VND to develop into a CoE in green transition and digital transformation. The centre focuses on highly applicable research serving enterprises and the market, including semiconductors, biotechnology, materials science and precision engineering–automation.

Meanwhile, Ca Mau province is promoting its strengths in the marine economy, agriculture, aquaculture and eco-tourism by fostering a robust startup ecosystem. Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Luan pledged to improve a transparent, enabling policy environment, reduce administrative barriers and encourage innovation with controlled risks.

The province is investing in a comprehensive startup support system, with its Innovation and Startup Centre acting as a hub to connect entrepreneurs with experts and investors, supporting projects from ideation to incubation, acceleration and commercialisation.

Promoting facilitating administration

An Giang province is advancing digital governance by encouraging public officials to propose initiatives, improve procedures and enhance service delivery. Its “One agency, one initiative” campaign for 2026 requires each department and local authorities to register at least one initiative with clear objectives, measurable outputs and compliance with legal regulations. Each solution must include at least two measurable indicators and before-and-after data to ensure substantive impact.

Similarly, Can Tho city has launched a comprehensive plan for implementing breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation in 2026. The plan emphasises full digital transformation across three pillars—digital administration, digital economy and digital society with citizens and businesses at the centre. The city aims for 100% of business-related administrative procedures to be fully conducted online, over 80% of administrative transactions to be contactless, and complete digitisation of administrative records.

Can Tho targets digital economy to account for at least 14.5% of its GRDP, while promoting e-commerce, e-contracts and cashless payments to reach 80%. In the field of digital society, it aims for 95% of adults to have bank accounts and electronic health records, and for all general education schools to adopt digital management platforms and electronic transcripts.

Chairing the Government’s second meeting in 2026 on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to identify the right tasks, assign the right people, ensure regular supervision, measure accurately, promptly address bottlenecks, and deliver tangible, effective results. With the Government's strong direction and coordinated implementation, these sectors are set to remain key breakthroughs, forming a pillar for Vietnam’s advancement in the digital era./.

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