SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026 to showcase latest industry trends

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo 2026 (SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026) is scheduled to take place from April 8 to 11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, showcasing the latest technologies and evolving trends shaping the textile and garment sector.

Expected to draw more than 32,000 trade visitors, the event ranks among the largest specialised international exhibitions in textiles, machinery, materials and fabrics, and is officially recognised by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), said the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS).

Covering over 30,000 sqm, the exhibition will gather more than 1,000 enterprises from 22 countries and territories, including Germany, the Netherlands, the US, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, Switzerland, China, Australia, Vietnam, Italy and India. Exhibitors range from leading brands and machinery suppliers to material producers, industry experts, associations and government representatives.

The exhibition will span the full textile value chain, presenting textile and garment machinery and technologies; fabrics, nonwoven and lining materials; garment accessories; yarns, fibres and raw materials; sustainable and green manufacturing solutions; fashion and finished apparel; quality control and certification services; as well as chemicals and dyeing technologies.

Highlights will include smart technologies and AI-powered applications for fashion and textiles, alongside sustainable and eco-friendly solutions for fabrics and garment accessories.

As part of the programme, VITAS will host specialised seminars and product showcases addressing sustainable and circular transformation, opportunities to expand Australian wool processing in Vietnam, digital-era corporate governance, and transparency and responsible sourcing in the digital economy. The event will also feature a platform for exhibitors to introduce new products and technologies, along with a dedicated VIP buyer zone.

A dedicated exhibition area will spotlight nearly 40 reputable Vietnamese fashion and garment manufacturers. Meanwhile, the “Made in Vietnam” Hub will bring together domestic suppliers of fabrics and materials that meet both national and international quality certification standards.

Against the backdrop of accelerating automation, digital transformation and sustainability in the textile industry, the exhibition is expected to serve as a major trade and networking hub for the global textile community in Vietnam, enabling businesses to track market trends, strengthen partnerships and unlock new growth opportunities./.