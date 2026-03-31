Business

SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026 to showcase latest industry trends

Expected to draw more than 32,000 trade visitors, the event ranks among the largest specialised international exhibitions in textiles, machinery, materials and fabrics.

The SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026 is scheduled to take place from April 8 to 11. (Photo: Organising board)
The SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026 is scheduled to take place from April 8 to 11. (Photo: Organising board)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo 2026 (SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026) is scheduled to take place from April 8 to 11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, showcasing the latest technologies and evolving trends shaping the textile and garment sector.

Expected to draw more than 32,000 trade visitors, the event ranks among the largest specialised international exhibitions in textiles, machinery, materials and fabrics, and is officially recognised by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), said the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS).

Covering over 30,000 sqm, the exhibition will gather more than 1,000 enterprises from 22 countries and territories, including Germany, the Netherlands, the US, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, Switzerland, China, Australia, Vietnam, Italy and India. Exhibitors range from leading brands and machinery suppliers to material producers, industry experts, associations and government representatives.

The exhibition will span the full textile value chain, presenting textile and garment machinery and technologies; fabrics, nonwoven and lining materials; garment accessories; yarns, fibres and raw materials; sustainable and green manufacturing solutions; fashion and finished apparel; quality control and certification services; as well as chemicals and dyeing technologies.

Highlights will include smart technologies and AI-powered applications for fashion and textiles, alongside sustainable and eco-friendly solutions for fabrics and garment accessories.

As part of the programme, VITAS will host specialised seminars and product showcases addressing sustainable and circular transformation, opportunities to expand Australian wool processing in Vietnam, digital-era corporate governance, and transparency and responsible sourcing in the digital economy. The event will also feature a platform for exhibitors to introduce new products and technologies, along with a dedicated VIP buyer zone.

A dedicated exhibition area will spotlight nearly 40 reputable Vietnamese fashion and garment manufacturers. Meanwhile, the “Made in Vietnam” Hub will bring together domestic suppliers of fabrics and materials that meet both national and international quality certification standards.

Against the backdrop of accelerating automation, digital transformation and sustainability in the textile industry, the exhibition is expected to serve as a major trade and networking hub for the global textile community in Vietnam, enabling businesses to track market trends, strengthen partnerships and unlock new growth opportunities./.

VNA
#SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026 #VITAS #textiles #garment #textile industry Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

International integration

Related News

Vietnam’s textile sector shifts toward value-driven growth

Vietnam’s textile sector shifts toward value-driven growth

After a strong rebound in 2025, Vietnam’s textile and garment industry is entering 2026 with greater flexibility and a renewed strategic focus. The lessons learned over the past year have prepared the sector to cope with slower global growth, rising protectionism and increasingly shorter order cycles.

Vietnamese textile and garment firms optimise production and management to enhance product competitiveness. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam garment firms secure orders through Q1

Market analysts said that although global demand remains relatively stable, the sector continues to struggle with higher input costs, including wages and logistics, while selling prices remain under pressure due to weak bargaining power.

Vietnam's garment and textile exports enjoy growth of around 10% in 2025 to over 1.3 billion USD. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s garment-textile sector makes strong inroads into Canadian market

At the international textile and apparel exhibition held in Toronto in 2025, products from two Vietnamese firms – Bao Minh Textile JSC and Viet Hong Textile Dyeing JSC – attracted considerable interest from Canadian and North American buyers. Viet Hong showcased its signature denim fabrics, while Bao Minh focused on mid- to high-end yarn and fabric products produced through a fully integrated manufacturing chain.

See more

GELEX Ninh Thuan solar farm located in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

HSBC arranges 200 million USD loan for GELEX Infrastructure JSC

According to Tim Evans, CEO and Head of Banking, Legal Representative at HSBC Vietnam, the deal was completed amid challenging market conditions and a tight execution timeline. The syndicated loan drew strong interest from lenders and was structured to align with GELEX Infrastructure’s medium-term funding requirements.

Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Vipra Pandey (left) presents a gift to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Van Khoi at the meeting on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho seeks to expand investment cooperation with Indian partners

In recent months, many Indian enterprises have sought investment opportunities in Vietnam, particularly in technology, food processing, machinery, and the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture, via the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, said Consul General Vipra Pandey.

Over 200 passengers from Taiwan (China) arrive in Phu Quoc on Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ inaugural international flight. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches its first international route to Taipei

On March 29, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways - the airline of Sun Group - officially launched its first international route connecting Phu Quoc and Taipei (Taiwan, China), marking the initial step in its strategy to connect Phu Quoc with the world and gradually position the island as one of Vietnam’s emerging international gateways.

The VIFC-HCMC attracts more than 9 billion USD in committed capital in just over two months of operation. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM’s visit to US sparks strong interest in Vietnam int’l financial centre

The Vietnamese Government will continue to accompany and support investors, particularly in emerging financial sectors still in the experimental stage, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh stated, showing the hope that US partners will accompany Vietnam throughout the development and operation of the centre, helping position the Southeast Asian country as a vital link in the global financial network.

The “Reunification Express” SE4 arrives in Da Nang on the occasion of the Reunification Day. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Railways Corporation to become Vietnam National Railways Group

Under the plan, the operating model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam Railways Corporation will be transformed into a model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam National Railways Group. The move is intended to strengthen its capacity to undertake and implement assigned tasks.

Pre-processing fruits for juice production at Wana Beverage JSC, Chau Duc Industrial Park, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s food sector urged to move up global value chains

Within Vietnam’s food industry, only a handful of firms, including Vinamilk and Masan Group, have achieved large-scale operations, while most businesses remain small. As a result, the highest value-added gains largely belong to companies that dominate branding and downstream markets.

The Dung Quat refinery operates at 123.5% of its capacity, boosting domestic fuel supply. (Photo: VNA)

Dung Quat refinery operates above capacity in first quarter

The refinery produced 2.03 million tonnes of petrol products, achieving 105% of its management plan, while sales volume reached 2.02 million tonnes, equivalent to 113% of the target. As a result, key financial indicators, including revenue, profits and contributions to the state budget, all exceeded planned levels.

A VietGAP-oriented vegetable farming model adopted by farmers in An Phu commune, Quang Ngai province, has proven effective. (Photo: VNA)

Data, digitalisation key to unlocking sustainable growth in Vietnam’s agriculture

Close coordination among the State, businesses and farmers is also crucial. While the State provides regulatory frameworks, enterprises drive the market, and farmers supply data, effective incentives are needed to encourage farmers’ participation. When tangible benefits are clear, farmers will be more willing to adopt technology and engage in the digital ecosystem

Lao delegates attend the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai, Lao provinces sign cooperation agreement

Gia Lai province signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period with the four southern Lao provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and Sekong at a conference held in the Vietnamese locality on March 29.

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang holds a working session with an HSBC delegation led by Group CEO Georges Elhedery on March 29, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, HSBC accelerate push for credit upgrade and global capital inflows

At a recent meeting with an HSBC delegation led by Group CEO Georges Elhedery, Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang highlighted the importance of an early credit upgrade to reinforce macroeconomic stability, reduce borrowing costs and strengthen investor confidence, while calling for continued technical support from the bank.