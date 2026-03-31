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Central Vietnam’s investment rebounds as Da Nang, Gia Lai draw massive capital inflows

Da Nang is reasserting its position as the premier investment hub in the central region, with an increasingly transparent and pro-business environment.

A corner of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Central Vietnam’s investment rebound is accelerating, led by Da Nang’s explosive first-quarter surge and Gia Lai’s 32 billion USD haul at its 2026 investment promotion conference held as part of the National Tourism Year.

Da Nang is reasserting its position as the premier investment hub in the central region, with an increasingly transparent and pro-business environment. In the first quarter, its domestic capital surged nearly fivefold year-on-year to almost 58.5 trillion VND (2.25 billion USD), while FDI approached 37.5 million USD.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Pham Duc An affirmed that the city remains committed to the principle of “placing enterprises at the centre of public service”, with accelerated administrative reforms, faster licensing timelines, and proactive dismantling of bottlenecks faced by investors.

Priority sectors now include high-tech, innovation, digital economy, and logistics, backed by rapid preparation for infrastructure, serviced land, and skilled labour. The city has already published a selective pipeline of over 200 projects across 13 strategic sectors for 2026–2030, targeting hi-tech, international finance, logistics, and smart urban development. The National Assembly’s resolutions on special mechanisms, free trade zones, and international financial centre (IFC) are expected to open ample room for quality capital flows.

Da Nang has conceived itself early as a “new convergence point for green capital and digital finance”. At recent investment promotion forums, the city spotlighted development linked to green growth, digital transformation, and innovation, which are driving international investment flows.

The city is also targeting GRDP growth above 11% in 2026, fueled by faster public investment disbursement, infrastructure upgrades, and flagship projects such as Lien Chieu Port and the IFC.

Meanwhile, the central province of Gia Lai achieved a breakthrough as 273 projects were granted investment policy approvals, investment certificates, or cooperation deals, with total registered and proposed capital reaching some 838 trillion VND.

Among them, 144 projects secured in-principle approval with nearly 230 trillion VND in capital, while 129 others were sealed via memoranda of understanding worth some 620 trillion VND.

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Wind turbines in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)

The scale of capital inflows highlights Gia Lai’s strong attractiveness following the expansion of its development space and reflects the growing investment trend in renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, processing industries, and logistics infrastructure. Many major corporations are moving decisively with large-scale projects worth tens of trillions of VND, paving the way for new value chains in the Central Highlands – central coastal region.

Vingroup is advancing wind power projects with an initial capacity of 893 MW and studying additional renewable schemes with potential up to 5 GW.

In agriculture, Vinh Hiep Co., Ltd. proposed a sustainable coffee project with investment of more than 18 trillion VND for 2026–2030, aiming to elevate Gia Lai into a regional processing and trading powerhouse.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan affirmed that the province is committed to action with the spirit of “not wasting a single day, not delaying a single week, and not missing opportunities within a month”, ensuring fast, decisive, and effective project rollout. Beyond investment attraction, Gia Lai aims to build a transparent, stable, and integrated development ecosystem to create long-term investor confidence.

Taken together, the sharp uptick in both provinces underscores the central region’s growing appeal amid shifting global capital flows and signals a more selective, higher-value investment strategy taking root./.

VNA
#IFC #Gia Lai #Da Nang #international financial centre #capital inflows #Lien Chieu Port Da Nang Gia Lai
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