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PM requests enhancing power saving, accelerating rooftop solar rollout

The directive underscores the top and urgent priority to ensure safe, stable and uninterrupted power supply for production and daily life is saying that these hold decisive importance for economic growth and national energy security.

The Gio Thanh 1 and Gio Thanh 2 solar power plants in Quang Tri have a total capacity of 100 MWp with a total investment of 2.3 trillion VND. (Photo: VNA)
The Gio Thanh 1 and Gio Thanh 2 solar power plants in Quang Tri have a total capacity of 100 MWp with a total investment of 2.3 trillion VND. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive, requesting stricter electricity-saving measures and accelerated development of self-produced, self-consumed rooftop solar power, as Vietnam moves to secure energy supply amid rising demand and global uncertainties.

The directive underscores the top and urgent priority to ensure safe, stable and uninterrupted power supply for production and daily life is saying that these hold decisive importance for economic growth and national energy security.

To proactively implement solutions for managing electricity demand in 2026, the PM has instructed ministries, sectors, local authorities, state-owned groups and corporations, as well as organisations and individuals to urgently and effectively carry out assigned tasks and measures in a timely and decisive manner.

The target is to save at least 3% of total national electricity consumption in 2026, and to achieve a minimum 10% reduction in electricity use during peak hot months (April, May, June, and July).

The PM also requested synchronously implementing demand-side management and demand response (DSM/DR) programmes, aiming to cut at least 3,000 MW of load capacity during peak hours when there is a risk of supply–demand imbalance in the power system.

The directive underlined the need to prioritises rapid expansion of rooftop solar for self-use across public offices, production and service facilities, and households, and the installation of integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS), towards realising the goal for around 10% of public offices and 10% of households nationwide to adopt rooftop solar systems annually, or for total installed capacity to reach 20% of planned rooftop solar capacity in each locality during 2026–2030.

Local governments are tasked with developing tailored deployment plans.

The PM also called for maximising on-site and backup power sources at enterprises and institutions, while Vietnam Electricity (EVN) is required to reduce transmission and distribution losses to below 6%.

Ministries, agencies, localities, businesses and households must formulate and implement action plans for 2026 with defined targets, roadmaps and responsibilities. Performance in electricity saving will be linked to leadership evaluation, the directive said.

Meanwhile, public offices must enforce strict energy-saving practices during peak hours, replace inefficient equipment, and adopt digital monitoring tools. Public lighting systems are required to cut consumption by at least 30%, including switching off decorative and advertising lighting where possible, while still ensuring safety.

Commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants, office complexes and apartment buildings must reduce at least 50% of outdoor decorative lighting capacity during evening peak hours. Households are encouraged to install rooftop solar and energy storage, as well as solar water heating systems.

Industrial producers, especially major energy users, must integrate energy-saving targets into business plans, participate in DSM/DR programmes, and shift production away from peak hours. Facilities consuming over 500,000 kWh annually are required to reduce electricity use by at least 3%.

EVN is instructed to upgrade grid infrastructure, enhance technical management, and ensure reliable operation, while supporting customers in adopting rooftop solar and participating in demand response programmes.

The directive also urges stepping up communication and public awareness campaigns on the benefits and policies of energy saving. Media agencies are tasked with intensifying communications on the guidelines, targets, benefits, and policies related to efficient and economical electricity use, as well as the advantages and incentives for rooftop solar development, thereby contributing to promoting renewable energy, and advancing the green transition./.

VNA
#power saving #national energy security #rooftop solar power #EVN
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