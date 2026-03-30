Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches its first international route to Taipei

An Giang (VNA) - On March 29, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways - the airline of Sun Group - officially launched its first international route connecting Phu Quoc and Taipei (Taiwan, China), marking the initial step in its strategy to connect Phu Quoc with the world and gradually position the island as one of Vietnam’s emerging international gateways.

Inaugural international flight marks a milestone expansion

Flight 9G 510 departed from Phu Quoc International Airport at 11h30 (Vietnam time) and landed at Taoyuan International Airport at 16h10 (local time). The return flight carried over 200 passengers from Taiwan (China) to Phu Quoc, marking the airline’s first expansion into the international market.

Operating at a frequency of five flights per week, this route is the first international service under Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ “Rise to Asia” network development strategy. The addition of a Vietnamese carrier operating direct flights to Taiwan (China) is expected to strengthen air connectivity while promoting trade and tourism between the two destinations.

According to 2025 data, Taiwan (China) recorded approximately 1.2 million visitors to Vietnam, ranking among the country’s top inbound markets. However, arrivals to Phu Quoc have yet to match its potential due to limited direct connectivity.

The launch of this direct route is expected to significantly reduce travel time, increase flight frequency, and enhance the quality of inbound tourism to the island. The airline also plans to expand its network to Kaohsiung in the near future, further strengthening its presence in this market.

Expanding network to connect Phu Quoc with Asia

The Taipei route marks the beginning of Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ international expansion plan for 2026, with a target of launching nine routes connecting Phu Quoc with major Asian hubs, including Seoul, Busan, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

Amid ongoing volatility in the aviation market, the airline adopts a selective growth strategy, focusing on markets with strong demand and high growth potential, aligned with Phu Quoc’s positioning as a leading leisure destination. This approach ensures operational efficiency while providing a stable foundation for partners and travel operators to develop long-term plans.

Alongside network expansion, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is positioned as a full-service carrier, offering a comprehensive onboard experience that includes meals, checked baggage, and a dedicated Business Class cabin designed for privacy and comfort. Starting from April 1, 2026, the airline will also introduce the Sun Executive Lounge at Phu Quoc International Airport, enhancing the passenger experience from the very beginning of the journey.

The travel experience is further strengthened through seamless integration with Sun Group’s ecosystem in Phu Quoc, where passengers can enjoy up to 30% off accommodation, dining, and entertainment services, creating a fully connected journey from air travel to destination.

From an infrastructure perspective, Sun Group’s participation in the management and operation of Phu Quoc International Airport, in collaboration with Changi Airports International (CAI) to implement five-star standards, is gradually enhancing the airport’s capacity to serve international passengers and shaping Vietnam’s first “airport destination” model.

The launch of its first international flight and the arrival of more than 200 passengers from Taiwan (China) mark a significant milestone for Sun PhuQuoc Airways, contributing to tourism growth and elevating Phu Quoc’s position on the regional aviation map./.