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Gia Lai, Lao provinces sign cooperation agreement

Gia Lai province signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period with the four southern Lao provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and Sekong at a conference held in the Vietnamese locality on March 29.

Lao delegates attend the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Lao delegates attend the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) - Gia Lai province signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period with the four southern Lao provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and Sekong at a conference held in the Vietnamese locality on March 29.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan highlighted the development of the Vietnam–Laos relationship, nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Suphanuvong, along with generations of leaders of both countries.

Built on trust and close ties, cooperation between Gia Lai and the southern Lao provinces has delivered practical results in education and training, healthcare, agriculture, trade and investment, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has gradually expanded, with cross-border trade growing more active, contributing to socio-economic development and improving living standards on both sides.

Representatives of the four Lao provinces expressed their thanks for Gia Lai’s support in recent years, saying that the close ties have contributed to socio-economic development and political security in the region. They affirmed that cooperation will be further expanded across sectors, helping deepen ties between Gia Lai and the four southern Lao localities as well as contributing to the Vietnam-Laos relationship.

Leaders of both sides agreed to step up trade connectivity, develop logistics, and cooperation in agriculture, education, healthcare, culture and tourism, while coordinating closely to ensure national defence and security and maintain stability along the peaceful and friendly border.

On the occasion, the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Sekong province and Vietnam’s PISICO Binh Dinh Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Accordingly, they establish coordination and support in research, surveys and the exploration of investment opportunities, focusing on industrial and agricultural crops, the development of large timber trees, the supply of plant varieties in project areas, and studying investment in mining./.

VNA
#Gia Lai #Lao #cooperation agreement #Vietnam–Laos relationship Gia Lai Laos
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