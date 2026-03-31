Reference exchange rate edges up on March 31

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on March 31, rising 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.
At 8:25am, the buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up slightly.
Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,137 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,357 VND/USD, also up 2 VND from the March 30 morning session./.
Reference exchange rate remains stable on March 30
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,100 VND/USD on March 30, remained unchanged from the last working day of the previous week.