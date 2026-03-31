Business

Reference exchange rate edges up on March 31

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,102 VND/USD on March 31. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,102 VND/USD on March 31. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on March 31, rising 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.

At 8:25am, the buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up slightly.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,137 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,357 VND/USD, also up 2 VND from the March 30 morning session./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #daily reference exchange rate #commercial banks #Vietcombank #BIDV
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