Reference exchange rate remains stable on March 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,100 VND/USD on March 30, remained unchanged from the last working day of the previous week.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,355 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,845 VND/USD.
The buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also stayed stable.
Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,135 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,355 VND/USD, both unchanged from the March 27 morning session./.
Reference exchange rate falls slightly on March 27
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,100 VND/USD on March 27, down 2 VND from the previous day.