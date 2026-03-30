Reference exchange rate remains stable on March 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,100 VND/USD on March 30, remained unchanged from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,355 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,845 VND/USD.



The buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also stayed stable.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,135 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,355 VND/USD, both unchanged from the March 27 morning session./.

VNA