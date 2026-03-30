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Da Nang aims to become attractive destination on global maritime map

Once fully operational, the Lien Chieu port complex is expected to expand cargo handling capacity in central Vietnam, support export growth and reinforce the country’s ambition to become a key logistics node in regional maritime networks.

Delegates press the button to officially launch the Lien Chieu container terminal investment and construction project. (Photo:VNA)
Delegates press the button to officially launch the Lien Chieu container terminal investment and construction project. (Photo:VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang has completed key shared infrastructure for Lien Chieu Port and launched a project to construct its major container terminal, which is expected to help position the city as a regional logistics hub and become an attractive destination on the global maritime map.

The city on March 28 announced the completion of core infrastructure, including breakwaters, navigation channels and transport links, marking a significant milestone for the port complex, which is expected to ease pressure on existing facilities and support long-term trade growth in central Vietnam.

The shared infrastructure component, valued at about 3.4 trillion VND (nearly 130 million USD), includes a 1,170-metre breakwater system, a 7.3-kilometre shipping channel and a six-lane access road connecting the port to the national transport network. Construction began in late 2022 and was completed after nearly three years despite challenging coastal conditions.

Authorities have also finished a coastal road linking the port directly with major transport corridors, aimed at improving cargo flows while reducing congestion in urban areas.

The next phase involves the comprehensive development of Lien Chieu Container Terminal, a project with estimated investment of more than 45 trillion VND (over 1.7 billion USD). It will include eight container berths and modern technical infrastructure designed to meet international transshipment and green port standards under Vietnam’s national seaport development strategy through 2030.

A consortium comprising Vietnam’s Hateco Group, Hateco Seaport Company Limited and Netherlands-based APM Terminals B.V. has been selected as the investor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to operate for 50 years, with construction scheduled to take nearly a decade.

Cargo throughput is projected to reach about 4 million tonnes annually within three years after the first operational phase begins, according to city authorities.

Officials said negotiations to finalise investment contracts are underway, with agreements expected to be signed in April, allowing construction of the initial berths to start soon.

Da Nang leaders view the port as a cornerstone project to transform the city into a logistics and services centre serving Vietnam’s central region and the broader Southeast Asian market. Located at the eastern gateway of the East–West Economic Corridor linking Vietnam with Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, the port is expected to strengthen regional supply chains and attract investment into industrial parks, high-tech zones and a planned free trade area.

Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Pham Duc An said the project would create new growth momentum for the city while enhancing Vietnam’s maritime connectivity.

Authorities have urged the investors to accelerate implementation and apply advanced technologies to develop Lien Chieu as a “green and smart port,” aligning with global sustainability trends in shipping and logistics.

Once fully operational, the Lien Chieu port complex is expected to expand cargo handling capacity in central Vietnam, support export growth and reinforce the country’s ambition to become a key logistics node in regional maritime networks./.

VNA
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