Business

State Bank moves to keep interest rates stable

Banks must continue publicly disclosing average lending rates, the spread between deposit and lending rates, and interest rates of credit schemes and packages on their websites, making it easier for individuals and firms to access capital.

The headquarters of Vietcombank in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The headquarters of Vietcombank in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has ordered credit institutions, foreign bank branches, and regional SBV offices to adopt concerted measures to stabilise interest rates, contributing to inflation control, macroeconomic stability, and economic growth.

Accordingly, credit institutions must strictly follow the SBV Governor’s directive issued on January 9, 2026, which sets the banking sector’s key tasks for the year. They must take proactive steps to stabilise interest rates and fully comply with the regulations on the listing and application of deposit and lending rates.

A key emphasis is improving interest rate transparency. Banks must continue publicly disclosing average lending rates, the spread between deposit and lending rates, and interest rates of credit schemes and packages on their websites, making it easier for individuals and firms to access capital.

They were also instructed to strike a balance between capital mobilisation and capital use, ensuring liquidity and payment capacity while avoiding sharp swings in interest rates. Credit flows are to be directed toward production and trade, priority sectors, and key economic drivers, all while maintaining the safety of the banking system.

For regional SBV branches, the SBV demanded rigorous enforcement of interest rate regulations and tighter monitoring of movements in deposit and lending rates. Units must conduct regular and ad hoc inspections to promptly detect and strictly handle violations within their authority.

The SBV said it will continue closely tracking interest rate developments and stepping up inspections to ensure compliance with the Government and Prime Minister’s directives on deposit and lending rates.

Credit institutions and regional SBV offices were required to thoroughly perform the assigned tasks and hold accountable before the law and the SBV Governor for their performance./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #interest rates #banking system #lending rates #deposit rates Vietnam
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