Vietnam, Cambodia step up cooperation, traditional friendship

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and traditional friendship during a series of high-level meetings in Phnom Penh on March 30.



During his working visit, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, paid courtesy calls on Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee Samdech Say Chhum, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and head of the CPP Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Prak Sokhonn. He also held working sessions with Vice Chairman of the CPP Central Committee's External Relations Commission Suos Yara and Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ung Rachana.



At a meeting held at the CPP Central Committee headquarters in Phnom Penh, Say Chhum congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements, particularly its impressive economic growth of 8.02%. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary To Lam, the country will continue to make further progress toward becoming a high-income developed nation by 2045.



The Cambodian leader conveyed his regards to high-ranking Vietnamese leaders and thanked Vietnam for its consistent support for Cambodia’s national development, as well as its coordination, cooperation and backing for Cambodia at regional and international forums. He also voiced his hope to welcome Vietnamese leaders to Cambodia in the near future.



Meanwhile, when receiving Cuong, Prak Sokhonn praised the success of Vietnam's 14th National Party Congress and recent elections, as well as the country's considerable attainments in streamlining the state apparatus and promoting economic development. He stressed that these achievements reflect strong public confidence in the CPV's leadership.



Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and head of the CPP Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Prak Sokhonn (R) and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

The Cambodian Deputy PM lauded the robust development of bilateral ties and the positive outcomes of the 21st meeting of the Vietnam – Cambodia Joint Committee in December 2025.



He affirmed that high-level mutual visits and meetings have helped to unceasingly consolidate the two countries’ relations for the benefits of the two peoples, demonstrating the continuous efforts by leaders from both sides to nurture the Vietnam – Cambodia relationship in line with the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability”.



For his part, Cuong conveyed greetings from Vietnamese leaders to Cambodian leaders, and reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently and highly prioritises the reinforcement of relations with the Party, the State and the people of Cambodia.



He congratulated Cambodia on its development achievements, saying he believes it will obtain even greater and more comprehensive achievements to reach the set development goals.



Both sides highly valued the historic results of Party General Secretary To Lam's state visit to Cambodia on February 6, as well as the common understandings reached at the high-level meeting between the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, as well as the recent meeting among the heads of the three parties of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.



Vietnam and Cambodia agreed to closely coordinate in effectively implementing high-level agreements, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, economic connectivity, infrastructure connectivity, and supply chains. They also pledged to deepen Party-to-Party cooperation, thoroughly prepare for upcoming high-level visits, and step up the signing of cooperation documents between their Party commissions.



The two sides also agreed to develop a detailed plan to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027, thereby honouring the great historical values of the traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual assistance between the two countries and preserving these values as invaluable assets for future generations./.