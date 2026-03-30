Politics

Vietnam, Cambodia step up cooperation, traditional friendship

Vietnam and Cambodia agreed to closely coordinate in effectively implementing high-level agreements, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, economic connectivity, infrastructure connectivity, and supply chains.

Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee Samdech Say Chhum (R) receives Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong in Phnom Penh. (Photo: VNA)
Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee Samdech Say Chhum (R) receives Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong in Phnom Penh. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and traditional friendship during a series of high-level meetings in Phnom Penh on March 30.

During his working visit, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, paid courtesy calls on Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee Samdech Say Chhum, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and head of the CPP Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Prak Sokhonn. He also held working sessions with Vice Chairman of the CPP Central Committee's External Relations Commission Suos Yara and Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ung Rachana.

At a meeting held at the CPP Central Committee headquarters in Phnom Penh, Say Chhum congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements, particularly its impressive economic growth of 8.02%. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary To Lam, the country will continue to make further progress toward becoming a high-income developed nation by 2045.

The Cambodian leader conveyed his regards to high-ranking Vietnamese leaders and thanked Vietnam for its consistent support for Cambodia’s national development, as well as its coordination, cooperation and backing for Cambodia at regional and international forums. He also voiced his hope to welcome Vietnamese leaders to Cambodia in the near future.

Meanwhile, when receiving Cuong, Prak Sokhonn praised the success of Vietnam's 14th National Party Congress and recent elections, as well as the country's considerable attainments in streamlining the state apparatus and promoting economic development. He stressed that these achievements reflect strong public confidence in the CPV's leadership.

vnanet-campuchia2.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and head of the CPP Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Prak Sokhonn (R) and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

The Cambodian Deputy PM lauded the robust development of bilateral ties and the positive outcomes of the 21st meeting of the Vietnam – Cambodia Joint Committee in December 2025.

He affirmed that high-level mutual visits and meetings have helped to unceasingly consolidate the two countries’ relations for the benefits of the two peoples, demonstrating the continuous efforts by leaders from both sides to nurture the Vietnam – Cambodia relationship in line with the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability”.

For his part, Cuong conveyed greetings from Vietnamese leaders to Cambodian leaders, and reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently and highly prioritises the reinforcement of relations with the Party, the State and the people of Cambodia.

He congratulated Cambodia on its development achievements, saying he believes it will obtain even greater and more comprehensive achievements to reach the set development goals.

Both sides highly valued the historic results of Party General Secretary To Lam's state visit to Cambodia on February 6, as well as the common understandings reached at the high-level meeting between the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, as well as the recent meeting among the heads of the three parties of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.

Vietnam and Cambodia agreed to closely coordinate in effectively implementing high-level agreements, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, economic connectivity, infrastructure connectivity, and supply chains. They also pledged to deepen Party-to-Party cooperation, thoroughly prepare for upcoming high-level visits, and step up the signing of cooperation documents between their Party commissions.

The two sides also agreed to develop a detailed plan to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027, thereby honouring the great historical values of the traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual assistance between the two countries and preserving these values as invaluable assets for future generations./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Cambodia #Communist Party of Vietnam #Cambodian People's Party #Say Chhum #Prak Sokhonn Cambodia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Dr Ton Thanh Tra, Director of Cho Ray–Phnom Penh Hospital, personally examines and performs an ultrasound for a critically ill patient, who was later admitted for free surgery at the hospital. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam delivers free medical care to communities in Cambodia

During the programme in Prey Veng, a team of 26 doctors and medical staff, equipped with modern medical equipment, provided check-ups and health consultations to 500 residents, including 250 people of Vietnamese origin and 250 Cambodian citizens.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu pays a New Year visit to the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia foster friendship, solidarity

At a meeting on March 25 at the headquarters of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces High Command, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu conveyed his best New Year wishes to General Vong Pisen and all officers and soldiers of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Delegates at the event (Photo: cambodia.un.org)

Cambodia accelerates access to climate-resilient water services

Funded by the UN Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund, the Water Infrastructure & Smart Energy Joint Programme (WISE JP) introduces a pioneering financial model that combines commercial and low-interest capital - a revolving blended‑finance facility - dedicated to ensuring climate‑smart water systems.

See more

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi Party Committee’s standing board must sustain high work tempo: Party chief

General Secretary Lam lauded the Hanoi Party Committee’s standing board, led by the Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, for its decisive, methodical and effective leadership. Recent changes in Hanoi have been highly positive, not just in tangible results but also in creating a new working momentum, faster implementation speed and stronger sense of responsibility across the local political system.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the Ho Chi Minh Order to Military Central Hospital 108 on March 30. (Photo: NVA)

Party chief urges Military Central Hospital 108 to become model in healthcare

Party General Secretary To Lam highlighted Military Central Hospital 108’s mastery of advanced medical technologies, particularly in tissue and organ transplantation, affirming its position as one of Vietnam’s largest transplant centres and a leading liver transplantation facility, contributing to elevating the international standing of Vietnamese medicine.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the Central Military Commission's meeting in Hanoi on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

Party leader chairs Central Military Commission's meeting in Hanoi

The action programme outlines specific targets, tasks, schemes and projects. In 2026, the entire army is tasked with implementing 82 missions, projects and programmes. To date, 50 have been launched, including 17 completed and 33 underway on schedule, while the remaining 32 will continue to be carried out this year.

Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan presents the signed cooperation document to the Governor of Preah Vihear province. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai deepens ties with Cambodian provinces

Gia Lai currently has 15 companies running 19 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of more than 913 million USD, including 14 projects in the Cambodia northeastern provinces of Preah Vihear, Ratanakiri and Stung Treng.

At a live concert at the octagonal pavilion, within the pedestrian zone around Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake, bringing together renowned performers and more than 100 artists. (Photo: VNA)

Culture forms driving force for capital’s development in new era

From community art spaces to large-scale international events, and from policy direction to concrete action, the capital is shaping a vibrant cultural industries ecosystem. This effort is helping to define the image of a creative, globally integrated, and sustainable city in the new era.

The Dong Nai River Corridor economic axis, along with the Free Trade Zone and the Airport Urban Area, is expected to be a new growth pole for Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai pushes to gain centrally-run city status

At the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee held from March 23–25, the committee agreed in-principle to the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally-governed city, assigning the Politburo to direct the Government to finalise the proposal for submission to the National Assembly for consideration and decision.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki on the sidelines of an investment promotion conference in Thanh Hoa province on March 29 morning. (Photo: VNA)

PM hosts Japanese Ambassador on sidelines of Thanh Hoa investment conference

At the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for its strong, substantive, and effective development across multiple fields, with the high level of political trust between the two countries, especially amid increasingly complex regional and global developments.

Australian navy ship visits Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Australian navy ship visits Da Nang

The visit aims to strengthen friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, in line with efforts to promote the Vietnam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was established in March 2024.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the First-Class Labour Order to the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

Party chief urges completion of institutional framework for modern sports development

Party General Secretary To Lam said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the sports sector, ministries, agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, mass organisations, local authorities, schools, businesses and society as a whole must urgently complete the institutional framework for sports development in a modern and synchronised direction to pave the way for long-term progress.

The fifth conference of the 18th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi sets vision to become global city beyond 2065

Under its master plan with a 100-year vision, Hanoi is expected to evolve into a global city beyond 2065 – recognised among leading international capitals for quality of life and overall well-being.