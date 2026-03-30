Politics

Hanoi Party Committee’s standing board must sustain high work tempo: Party chief

General Secretary To Lam said recent changes in Hanoi have been highly positive, not just in tangible results but also in creating a new working momentum, faster implementation speed and stronger sense of responsibility across the local political system.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the conference on March 30. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the conference on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Party Committee’s standing board should continue its resolute working spirit, maintain its current momentum, and crank up the sense of determination and dynamism even further, Party General Secretary To Lam told a conference in Hanoi on March 30.

The conference approved a report on outcomes of the first round of inspection and supervision covering the leadership to roll out resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the municipal Party Congress. Key items included full-term action plans, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, early progress toward double-digit growth targets, the operation of the new two-tier local administration model, and strides made in the Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation.

In his speech, General Secretary Lam lauded the standing board, led by the Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, for its decisive, methodical and effective leadership. Recent changes in Hanoi have been highly positive, not just in tangible results but also in creating a new working momentum, faster implementation speed and stronger sense of responsibility across the local political system.

On the shortcomings, he agreed with the standing board’s self-assessment report and the Politburo inspection team’s findings, noting that while both objective and subjective factors played a role, subjective weaknesses are the main problem and must be tackled immediately with stronger political resolve and more decisive action.

Looking ahead, he urged the standing board to come up with a plan to follow the Politburo’s conclusions from the first round of inspections, and swiftly fixed the identified shortcomings.

Following the 14th National Party Congress’s resolution must be treated as a continuous, term-long task, not a one-off campaign, and must be translated into concrete actions and measurable outcomes, he said.

The Party chief demanded a sustained high work tempo, tighter discipline and faster, more forceful and effective enforcement of all policies and decisions.

Hanoi must lead by example and pioneer new models and practices that can be spread nationwide, he added.

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At the conference (Photo: VNA)

On Party and political system building in the new phase, he called for accelerated progress of the resolutions and regulations adopted at the Party Central Committee’s second plenum, stepped-up inspections and power oversight, and a tougher crackdown on corruption.

He proposed conducting a one-year review of the two-tier local administration model to pinpoint bottlenecks in organisational structure, decentralisation, and coordination, then adjust mechanisms to boost efficiency and better serve residents and businesses.

For the second round of supervision, the General Secretary said the focus will remain on three priorities, namely hitting double-digit growth targets, making the two-tier local administration model work effectively, and delivering on Resolution 57 for breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation.

Importantly, the next round should be carried out in a constructive and supportive spirit, aimed at improving performance rather than hunting for violations or piling undue pressure on officials. The process must stay scientific and sharply focused, avoiding disruption to day-to-day operations or creation of unnecessary administrative burdens. The goal is to balance strict oversight with development needs, maintaining discipline while encouraging innovation and accountability in the public interest, he added./.

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