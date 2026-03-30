Politics

Gia Lai deepens ties with Cambodian provinces

Gia Lai currently has 15 companies running 19 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of more than 913 million USD, including 14 projects in the Cambodia northeastern provinces of Preah Vihear, Ratanakiri and Stung Treng.

Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan presents the signed cooperation document to the Governor of Preah Vihear province. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan presents the signed cooperation document to the Governor of Preah Vihear province. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – Gia Lai province on March 29 signed a cooperation agreement with three northeastern Cambodian provinces, Preah Vihear, Ratanakiri and Stung Treng, for the 2026–2030 period, creating fresh momentum for broader and more substantive collaboration across multiple fields.

According to the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee, cooperation between the province and Cambodian partners during 2021–2025 was implemented effectively, with regular delegation exchanges maintained and coordination in border security strengthened. Cross-border trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges were further promoted, generating positive outcomes. Investment projects by Gia Lai enterprises in northeastern Cambodia have delivered practical socio-economic benefits and created employment opportunities for local communities.

Gia Lai currently has 15 companies running 19 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of more than 913 million USD, including 14 projects in the three northeastern provinces. The projects primarily focus on agriculture and forestry, covering cattle farming and the cultivation, processing and export of products such as rubber, palm oil, bananas, mangoes, pineapples, pomelos and durians. Several large-scale ventures have operated effectively and earned positive recognition from Cambodian authorities.

Looking ahead to the 2026–2030 period, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan called for stronger political trust and sustained delegation exchanges at all levels, alongside enhanced public awareness of Vietnam–Cambodia friendship, particularly among younger generations.

He also urged both sides to step up economic, trade and investment cooperation, strengthen business linkages, promote border trade and optimise operations at the Le Thanh–Oyadav international border gate. Priorities include developing integrated production–processing–distribution value chains, expanding export markets and implementing cooperation programmes in a focused and results-oriented manner, while enhancing coordination to promptly resolve challenges facing businesses and local authorities.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Gia Lai Party Committee Thai Dai Ngoc said the signing marked not only a review of past cooperation achievements but also an opportunity to shape key directions for deeper, more effective collaboration in the coming period, especially towards the 60th anniversary of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic relations in 2027.

He called on relevant agencies to swiftly translate signed commitments into annual action plans with clearly defined responsibilities, timelines and focal points. Key priorities include promoting trade and investment through the Le Thanh–Oyadav border gate alongside logistics development; strengthening coordination in border management and crime prevention to maintain security and social order; expanding cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, education and human resource training; and advancing cultural exchanges, people-to-people diplomacy, as well as joint efforts to search for, repatriate and rebury fallen soldiers’ remains./.

VNA
#Gia Lai #Cambodia #Cross-border trade Gia Lai
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Lao delegates attend the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai, Lao provinces sign cooperation agreement

Gia Lai province signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period with the four southern Lao provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and Sekong at a conference held in the Vietnamese locality on March 29.

The Gia Lai provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism welcomes international tourists aboard the NOBLE CALEDONIA – ISLAND SKY cruise ship upon its arrival at Quy Nhon Port on March 27. (Photo: VNA)

Visit Vietnam Year 2026: Gia Lai introduces tourism potential, prospects

Gia Lai identifies tourism as one of its five key economic pillars, aiming to develop its tourism sector toward 2030 in a sustainable, professional, and culturally distinctive direction, with culture, nature, and people at the core, while promoting digital transformation and regional connectivity as key drivers.

See more

At a live concert at the octagonal pavilion, within the pedestrian zone around Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake, bringing together renowned performers and more than 100 artists. (Photo: VNA)

Culture forms driving force for capital’s development in new era

From community art spaces to large-scale international events, and from policy direction to concrete action, the capital is shaping a vibrant cultural industries ecosystem. This effort is helping to define the image of a creative, globally integrated, and sustainable city in the new era.

The Dong Nai River Corridor economic axis, along with the Free Trade Zone and the Airport Urban Area, is expected to be a new growth pole for Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai pushes to gain centrally-run city status

At the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee held from March 23–25, the committee agreed in-principle to the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally-governed city, assigning the Politburo to direct the Government to finalise the proposal for submission to the National Assembly for consideration and decision.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki on the sidelines of an investment promotion conference in Thanh Hoa province on March 29 morning. (Photo: VNA)

PM hosts Japanese Ambassador on sidelines of Thanh Hoa investment conference

At the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for its strong, substantive, and effective development across multiple fields, with the high level of political trust between the two countries, especially amid increasingly complex regional and global developments.

Australian navy ship visits Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Australian navy ship visits Da Nang

The visit aims to strengthen friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, in line with efforts to promote the Vietnam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was established in March 2024.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the First-Class Labour Order to the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

Party chief urges completion of institutional framework for modern sports development

Party General Secretary To Lam said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the sports sector, ministries, agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, mass organisations, local authorities, schools, businesses and society as a whole must urgently complete the institutional framework for sports development in a modern and synchronised direction to pave the way for long-term progress.

The fifth conference of the 18th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi sets vision to become global city beyond 2065

Under its master plan with a 100-year vision, Hanoi is expected to evolve into a global city beyond 2065 – recognised among leading international capitals for quality of life and overall well-being.

Officials of Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation of Perm Krai at the meeting on March 27 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Russian localities

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to bring into full play the strengths of the three former localities as hubs of finance, science and technology, high-tech industry, energy, tourism, maritime economy, and logistics, to boost cooperation with partners worldwide, including Russia.