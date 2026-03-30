Politics

Party chief presents elite honours to incumbent, former leaders

Party General Secretary To Lam presided over a ceremony in Hanoi on March 30 to bestow the Military Exploit Order and Party membership badges on several incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the Military Exploit Order to high-ranking officials (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam presents the Military Exploit Order to high-ranking officials (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary To Lam presided over a ceremony in Hanoi on March 30 to bestow the Military Exploit Order and Party membership badges on several incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

General Secretary Lam presented the first-class Military Exploit Order to Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member of the 13th-term Party Central Committee and Prime Minister; Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo member of the 13th-term Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister; Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member and Secretary of the 13th-term Party Central Committee and former head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs; and Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member of the 13th-term Party Central Committee and standing member of the Subcommittee for Documents for the 14th National Party Congress.

He then awarded 40-year Party membership badges to PM Chinh and Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son, a 45-year badge to Binh, and a 30-year badge to Deputy PM Ho Duc Phoc.

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At the flag saluting ceremony (Photo: VNA)

In his speech, the Party chief described the awards as noble distinctions that mark decades of dedication, training, sacrifice and contribution to the Party’s revolutionary cause and the Vietnamese people.

The recipients have risen through demanding posts and testing environments, consistently displaying strong political resolve, acute responsibility, innovative thinking, and decisive action. They have placed national and public interests above all else while fulfilling the responsibilities assigned by the Party, State, and people.

During the 13th National Party Congress tenure and previous terms, Vietnam faced numerous major difficulties and challenges, he said, adding that the Party and the nation’s resilience was forged in those fires.

He attributed the country's substantial, broad-based achievements in recent years to important contributions of these honourees. Working alongside top Party and State leaders and the entire political system, they helped maintain stability, bolster public confidence, spur development, and elevate Vietnam’s international standing, he said.

He urged the awardees to leverage their experience, prestige, and expertise to keep offering ideas, sharing lessons, and mentoring the next generation of officials, serving as both moral and professional role models.

On behalf of the recipients, PM Chinh expressed profound gratitude to the Party, State and people, as well as the Politburo, the Secretariat, especially General Secretary To Lam, other current and former Party and State leaders, heads of ministries, agencies, localities, organisations and Party members who have assisted them throughout their years of service.

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PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The noble distinctions awarded by the Party and the State carry profound and sacred significance, representing both great pride and formal recognition of a long path of dedication and growth, he said, adding that the awards provide powerful spiritual motivation and a clear reminder to uphold the finest qualities of Party members and officials, remaining fully committed to the revolutionary cause regardless of position or assignment in a manner worthy of the Party’s trust and the public affection.

He reaffirmed absolute confidence in the Party’s leadership and the commitment to placing the interests of the Party, Fatherland and people above all else, while strictly cultivating personal integrity and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and style.

PM Chinh underscored the determination to uphold revolutionary ideals and push toward a strong and prosperous Vietnam. He expressed confidence that under the Party’s leadership, particularly the Politburo and the Secretariat led by General Secretary Lam, the country will achieve breakthroughs across all fronts and successfully meet its long-term strategic development goals, steadily advancing into a new era of prosperity, civilisation and sustainable socialist-oriented development./.

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