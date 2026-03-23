Second meeting of 14th Party Central Committee opens in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – The second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee officially opened in Hanoi on March 23 under the chair of Party General Secretary To Lam.



Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presided over the opening session.



During the meeting, the 14th Party Central Committee is set to review, discuss and decide on a range of particularly important issues forming a foundation for effectively implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, directly related to the quality of the Party’s leadership and combat strength, the operational effectiveness of the entire political system, and rapid and sustainable development of the country in the 2026–2031 period and beyond.



In his opening remarks, General Secretary Lam stressed that the matters to be deliberated and adopted at the meeting would establish the “legal corridors,” “operational rules,” “disciplinary principles,” and “standards of action” necessary to translate the Party's resolution into practice and lay a solid foundation for achieving the nation’s two centenary strategic goals.



Delegates pass the agenda of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

He noted that the meeting must address a wide range of urgent and complex tasks requiring immediate action. Key discussions include the working programme of the 14th Party Central Committee for the entire tenure; working regulations of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat; regulations guiding the implementation of the Party Statutes; regulations on the Party's inspection, supervision and discipline work; operational regulations of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission; and provisions on the political and ideological work within the Party.



Participants will also review the Party Central Committee's major resolutions on inspection and supervision as well as the prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena.



The meeting is also scheduled to consider personnel affairs for State agencies for the 2026–2031 term and provide opinions on the five-year socio-economic development plan, national financial plan and medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2031, along with other key national issues.



According to the agenda, the meeting will run until March 27./.