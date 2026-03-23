Politics

Vietnam strengthens local cooperation with France

During meetings with local authorities, Ambassador Trinh Duc Hai stressed the need to turn the Vietnam – France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical cooperation programmes aligned with each side’s development priorities.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (L) and Prefect of Bouches-du-Rhone Jacques Witkowski at their meeting (Photo: VOV)
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (L) and Prefect of Bouches-du-Rhone Jacques Witkowski at their meeting (Photo: VOV)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai paid a working visit to the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region’s city of Marseille and department of Bouches-du-Rhone from March 19 to 22, aiming to enhance links across the key pillars of government, economy, parliament, media and community, and to translate high-level commitments into concrete projects.

During meetings with local authorities, including Prefect of Bouches-du-Rhone Jacques Witkowski, representatives of the departmental council and the leader of Marseille’s arrondissements, Hai stressed the need to turn the Vietnam – France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical cooperation programmes aligned with each side’s development priorities.

The two sides discussed priority areas such as the maritime economy, logistics, port management, strategic infrastructure and urban transport while also highlighting cooperation potential in high-technology sectors. The French side underscored its strengths in nuclear technology.

The Vietnamese diplomat further proposed strengthening links between research centres, businesses and local innovation hubs with Vietnam’s technological ecosystem, particularly in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy and digital technology. Decentralised cooperation was also emphasised, with a focus on promoting twinning arrangements between Marseille and several Vietnamese localities, notably the northern port city of Hai Phong.

The ambassador also expressed his hope for local support in accessing and utilising archival resources at the French National Overseas Archives in Aix-en-Provence.

Speaking to VNA correspondents in France, Witkowski noted that Bouches-du-Rhone hosts a large Vietnamese community, accounting for nearly half of all Vietnamese residents in France. He also underlined the foundational role of people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture, education and science, viewing these as key to long-term relations.

During the ambassador’s discussions with the Aix-Marseille-Provence Chamber of Commerce and Industry, both sides commended the existing economic partnerships and highlighted Marseille’s role as a strategic gateway for Vietnamese goods to enter Europe.

Hai proposed exploring a practical, step-by-step “port-to-port” cooperation framework between Hai Phong and Marseille, and stressed the need for airlines of both countries to soon open direct flights between Marseille and a major Vietnamese city.

The French side described Vietnam as a dynamic partner in Asia with an important role in industrial and technological supply chains.

The two sides agreed that significant potential remains in infrastructure, high-speed rail, aviation, pharmaceuticals and artificial intelligence. Representatives of the chamber also highlighted Marseille’s advantage as a global submarine cable hub and a major trading crossroads linking Europe, Africa and Asia, facilitating broader economic and technological cooperation with Vietnam.

During Hai’s meeting with French Senator Jeremy Bacchi, the two sides affirmed the increasing importance of parliamentary and locality-to-locality cooperation to Vietnam – France relations.

They also discussed promoting twinning ties between Marseille and Vietnamese localities as a practical approach. The ambassador called on France to continue supporting the early ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to further support bilateral investment links.

Talking to Leo Purguette, head of the La Marseillaise newspaper, Hai expressed the wish to strengthen cooperation in popularising a modern image of Vietnam among the local public. The newspaper’s leadership affirmed its commitment to maintaining close ties with Vietnam.

During the visit, the ambassador also met representatives of the Vietnamese associations and community in Bouches-du-Rhone. Local authorities described the Vietnamese as one of the most well-integrated expat communities who have made significant contributions to the area’s socio-economic aspects. The ambassador affirmed that the expatriates serve as an important bridge between the two countries and called for continued support from local authorities to ensure their stable and sustainable development./.

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#Vietnam – France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #Vietnam – France relations #decentralised cooperation #Vietnamese Ambassador to France #Trinh Duc Hai France Vietnam
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