Society

Vietnam delivers free medical care to communities in Cambodia

During the programme in Prey Veng, a team of 26 doctors and medical staff, equipped with modern medical equipment, provided check-ups and health consultations to 500 residents, including 250 people of Vietnamese origin and 250 Cambodian citizens.

Dr Ton Thanh Tra, Director of Cho Ray–Phnom Penh Hospital, personally examines and performs an ultrasound for a critically ill patient, who was later admitted for free surgery at the hospital. (Photo: VNA)
Dr Ton Thanh Tra, Director of Cho Ray–Phnom Penh Hospital, personally examines and performs an ultrasound for a critically ill patient, who was later admitted for free surgery at the hospital. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Ahead of Cambodia’s traditional Choul Chnam Thmey New Year 2026, the Vietnamese Embassy in the country has organised a humanitarian outreach programme providing free medical examinations, health consultations, medicines and charity gifts to disadvantaged residents in Peam Ro district of the southeastern province of Prey Veng.

The initiative was jointly conducted by the Vietnamese Embassy, Cho Ray–Phnom Penh Hospital and the Prey Veng branch of the Khmer–Vietnamese Association (KVA), helping local communities access quality healthcare services while easing daily hardships.

Speaking at the event, Embassy Counsellor Le Minh Ngoc described the programme as a tangible outcome of growing Vietnam–Cambodia cooperation in the healthcare sector, contributing to broader access to medical services and supporting Cambodia’s efforts to improve public health coverage.

He expressed hope that Cambodian citizens and people of Vietnamese origin will continue nurturing solidarity and mutual support, thereby strengthening the longstanding friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia and contributing to Cambodia’s sustainable development.

Dr. Ton Thanh Tra, Director of Cho Ray–Phnom Penh Hospital, said the hospital has organised similar community-based charity medical programmes across Cambodia for more than a decade. With support from the embassy and local authorities, the initiative aims to deliver practical healthcare assistance and improve living conditions for residents regardless of background. Two outreach missions are held each year in different localities.

During the programme in Prey Veng, a team of 26 doctors and medical staff, equipped with modern medical equipment, provided check-ups and health consultations to 500 residents, including 250 people of Vietnamese origin and 250 Cambodian citizens.

In addition to free treatment and medicines, organisers distributed 500 gift packages, each including 5kg of rice and 20,000 riel (5 USD) in cash, helping ease financial pressures on local families. Patients diagnosed with serious illnesses requiring specialised care were also offered free follow-up treatment at Cho Ray–Phnom Penh Hospital.

Nguyen Van Duong, Chairman of the KVA’s Prey Veng branch, noted that many Vietnamese-origin residents in the province continue to face challenges related to legal status and livelihoods, with most relying on small-scale fishing, casual labour or small businesses. Limited financial resources and procedural barriers often restrict access to healthcare, making the outreach programme particularly meaningful ahead of Cambodia’s traditional New Year festival./.

VNA
#Cambodia #healthcare #Cho Ray–Phnom Penh Hospital Cambodia
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