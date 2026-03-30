Society

Gender integration promoted in post-war mine action efforts

Commending Vietnam’s progress, Ramla Khalidi, Resident Representative of UNDP in Vietnam, highlighted that women contribute critical expertise in areas such as engineering, digital mapping, public governance and community leadership. Their involvement, she said, enhances the quality of mine action at every stage, improves data accuracy, and supports decision-making that reflects the needs of the entire community.

A view of the workshop on gender integration in Vietnam’s post-war mine action activities was held in Hanoi on March 30. (Photo: VNA)
A view of the workshop on gender integration in Vietnam’s post-war mine action activities was held in Hanoi on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop on gender integration in Vietnam’s post-war mine action activities was held in Hanoi on March 30, as part of a project aimed at enhancing women’s participation in peace and security efforts, funded by the Canadian Department of National Defence.

Co-organised by the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the event brought together representatives from the Ministry of National Defence, VNMAC, UNDP, various ministries, sectors and localities, as well as embassies, international organisations and experts from the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD). International delegates from Laos, Lebanon and Colombia also attended.

In his opening remarks, Colonel Nghiem Xuan Long, Deputy Director-General of VNMAC, said addressing the consequences of landmines and unexploded ordnance is not merely a technical task aimed at clearing remnants of war; it is also a vital component in ensuring human safety and supporting socio-economic development.

He affirmed that a people-centred approach, which ensures that no one is left behind, remains a guiding principle in the country’s mine action programme. Survey, clearance, risk education and victim assistance efforts are all designed to ensure that women, men, children, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups have equal access to services, benefit from development, and participate in decision-making processes.

He noted that, although women-led models in risk education have proven effective, further efforts are needed to ensure more meaningful and substantive participation by women, particularly in enabling vulnerable groups to access the full benefits of mine action initiatives.

Commending Vietnam’s progress, Ramla Khalidi, Resident Representative of UNDP in Vietnam, highlighted that women contribute critical expertise in areas such as engineering, digital mapping, public governance and community leadership. Their involvement, she said, enhances the quality of mine action at every stage, improves data accuracy, and supports decision-making that reflects the needs of the entire community.

vnanet-kamala-haris.jpg
Ramla Khalidi, Resident Representative of UNDP in Vietnam, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Jean Munro, an expert from the GICHD, presented key findings from a draft assessment report on gender integration and diversity in Vietnam’s post-war mine action efforts. The report is intended to support policymakers and partners in ensuring that programmes are not only technically effective but also inclusive and responsive to the needs of all groups.

The draft noted significant progress, including the strengthening of national standards, improved coordination, and the adoption of a national action plan on women, peace and security. However, it also identified areas requiring further improvement, particularly the use of data to serve decision-making and promote inclusivity.

Based on these findings, the report outlines a clear three-step roadmap of developing a national action plan on gender in mine action; increasing women’s participation across all roles – especially in technical and leadership positions, rather than solely in support roles; and enhancing community engagement in a more inclusive and accessible manner.

The validation of research findings and refinement of recommendations at the workshop are expected to ensure that they accurately reflect practical needs, thereby providing a solid foundation for effectively integrating gender into Vietnam’s national mine action programme for 2026 – 2045./.

VNA
#gender integration #post-war mine action efforts #Vietnam’s national mine action programme for 2026 – 2045 Vietnam
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