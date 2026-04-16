Culture - Sports

Devotion Awards mark two decades of honouring excellence in music, sports

Nguyen Thien Thuat, Editor-in-Chief of the The Thao & Van Hoa newspaper and Head of the organising board of the awards, said, noting that their achievements reflect the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80, which emphasises preserving national cultural values while selectively absorbing the essence of world culture.

Participants in the 20th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards presentation ceremony in Hanoi on April 15 (Photo: VNA)
Participants in the 20th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards presentation ceremony in Hanoi on April 15 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 20th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards, organised by the The Thao & Van Hoa newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency, took place on April 15 evening in Hanoi, marking two decades of honouring excellence in music and sports.

Broadcast live on HanoiTV2, the event was attended by Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Tran Thanh Lam, and VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, who is also Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation.

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Nguyen Thien Thuat, Editor-in-Chief of the The Thao & Van Hoa newspaper and head of the organising board of the awards, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, Nguyen Thien Thuat, Editor-in-Chief of the The Thao & Van Hoa newspaper and Head of the organising board of the awards, highlighted the vibrancy of Vietnam’s music scene in 2025. From large-scale “super concerts” to a growing wave of national pride expressed through music, a new generation of artists is reshaping Vietnam’s position on the regional cultural and music map.

Looking at the outstanding individuals and collectives nominated and honoured this season, it is clear that a generation is effectively translating the Party and State’s orientations into practice, he said, noting that their achievements reflect the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80, which emphasises preserving national cultural values while selectively absorbing the essence of world culture.

Over the past 20 years, the Devotion Awards have established themselves as one of Vietnam’s most prestigious cultural honours. Initially focused on music, the awards expanded to include sports in 2023, while maintaining their core mission of recognising genuine creative dedication.

According to Thuat, the 2026 edition went beyond a conventional awards ceremony, embodying the vision of Resolution 80 to position culture as a key internal driver of national development. This year’s event also introduced a more open format, with live broadcasts on a giant outdoor LED screen at the venue’s square, bringing art closer to the public and breaking the boundaries of traditional auditorium spaces. This direction aligns fully with the goal of Resolution No.80 to ensure that cultural values permeate all aspects of social life.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, who is also VIce Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Nguyen Duc Loi present certificates honouring the Top 5 excellence in music in 2026. (Photo: VNA)

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, who is also VIce Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Nguyen Duc Loi present certificates honouring the Top 5 excellence in music in 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Notably, popular singers Soobin and Hoa Minzy have been named the first-ever ambassadors of the Awards, helping connect the awards with younger audiences.

A notable milestone this year was the establishment of a strategic partnership with the Music Awards Japan (MAJ). For the first time, a Japanese artist was honoured on the Devotion stage, while a Vietnamese artist will be nominated for the MAJ’s International Special Award. The collaboration aims to promote cultural exchange and further integrate Vietnam’s cultural industries into the global arena.

In the music category, awards were presented across 10 categories. “Con gi dep hon” by Nguyen Hung won the Song of the Year, while "Muc ha vo nhan" by Soobin ft. Binz and People’s Artist Huynh Tu was honoured for the Music Video of the Year.

Soobin Live Concert: All-rounder by Soobin and SS Label was named the Programme of the Year, and “The Story” Live tour by Bui Cong Nam and BCN Entertainment won the Music Series of the Year. Other major winners included Phao cuu sinh by Huong Tram, which took home the Album of the Year; DTAP, named the Producer of the Year; Nguyen Van Chung, the Composer of the Year; CONGB, the New Artist of the Year); Hoa Minzy, the Female Singer of the Year, and Soobin, the Male Singer of the Year.

Additional honours included recognition of outstanding national concerts, the Top 5 Devotion Music 2026, and the Devotion Impression Award for artist Duong Cam. Japanese group Creepy Nuts received the Special Devotion Award for their contributions to cultural exchange.

Meanwhile, the Sports Devotion Awards include four categories - Sports Figure of the Year, Sports Achievement of the Year, Young Sports Figure of the Year and Devotion Aspiration, honouring individuals or collectives with outstanding contributions to the socialisation of sports, inspiring passion, spreading positive values in the community, and helping drive sports movements nationwide.

The Vietnam U22 football team won Sports Achievement of the Year; shooter Trinh Thu Vinh was named Sports Figure of the Year; and striker Nguyen Dinh Bac received Young Sports Figure of the Year. Devotion Aspiration went to T&T Group./.

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