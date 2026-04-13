Culture - Sports

Vietnam finish third at Kickboxing World Cup 2026

According to Vu Duc Thinh, President of the Vietnam Kickboxing Federation, the strong results reflected careful preparation by local training centres and the determination of Vietnamese fighters. The team’s participation, funded largely through socialised and local resources, also demonstrated growing support for the development of kickboxing in Vietnam.

Vietnamese kickboxers win 32 gold medals at the Kickboxing World Cup 2026. (Photo: Vietnam Kickboxing Federation)
Vietnamese kickboxers win 32 gold medals at the Kickboxing World Cup 2026. (Photo: Vietnam Kickboxing Federation)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam delivered a standout performance at the Kickboxing World Cup 2026, finishing third overall with an impressive haul of 32 gold, 33 silver and 30 bronze medals, the Vietnam Kickboxing Federation announced on April 12.

The tournament was held in Thailand from April 5–12, attracting 980 fighters from 30 countries and territories. Host Thailand topped the medal standings, followed by Uzbekistan, with Vietnam securing third place.

Vietnam competed with a delegation led by Vu Duc Thinh, President of the Vietnam Kickboxing Federation, including 15 coaches and 52 athletes.

According to Thinh, the strong results reflected careful preparation by local training centres and the determination of Vietnamese fighters. The team’s participation, funded largely through socialised and local resources, also demonstrated growing support for the development of kickboxing in Vietnam.

The result marked a significant leap from the previous season, when Vietnam sent 33 athletes and won only four gold medals. With a larger squad of 52 fighters, the team achieved a dramatic rise in both medal count and overall ranking, despite intense competition from many of the world’s top athletes.

Vietnamese fighters impressed throughout the tournament with confident performances. Athletes such as Trieu Phuong Thuy and Nguyen Thi Hoai Nhi showed consistency and composure in key bouts, helping boost the team’s medal tally.

Notably, this year marked Vietnam’s first participation in the forms category, which emphasises technique, precision and artistic expression. In their debut, Vietnamese competitors made an immediate impact as Vuong Hien Hao and Truong Tan Loc from Can Tho city captured two gold medals.

According to Ho Thanh Liem, head of the Kickboxing–Khun Khmer division in Can Tho, the unit began investing in the forms discipline following the 2025 World Championship in the United Arab Emirates. Eight athletes were selected for intensive training, and the two gold medals at this year’s tournament reflected the effectiveness of that programme.

With a growing athlete base, stronger results and expanded competition disciplines, Vietnamese kickboxing is showing clear progress. The team’s performance at the Kickboxing World Cup 2026 underscores its rising competitiveness on the international stage and sets a promising foundation for future regional and continental competitions./.

VNA
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