Vietnam climb to 99th in latest FIFA rankings

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's national football team has returned to the world’s top 100, rising to the 99th place in the latest FIFA rankings following the March 2026 FIFA Days, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Under head coach Kim Sang Sik, Vietnam earned 1,225.68 points, gaining nine places and 36.17 points compared to the previous update. Notably, the team were recognised by FIFA as the biggest climber in this ranking cycle.

Vietnam’s rise outpaced several other improving teams, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nepal and Bhutan, each of which climbed six places.

Meanwhile, Malaysia recorded the sharpest drop, falling 17 positions to the 138th globally after a 1–3 defeat to Vietnam in Group F of the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers on March 31, along with disciplinary action from the Asian Football Confederation.

At the continental level, Asia’s top five teams remain Japan (18th), Iran (21st), the Republic of Korea (25th), Australia (27th), and Uzbekistan (50th). Globally, the top three positions are held by France, Spain and Argentina.

A notable development in this ranking cycle is FIFA’s introduction of a real-time ranking system, allowing team positions to fluctuate during matches. Each goal in international fixtures can immediately impact ranking points, offering fans a more dynamic view of standings, although official rankings are confirmed only after all matches conclude.

Vietnam’s return to the top 100 marks a significant milestone, reflecting steady progress and improved performance, and providing momentum for higher ambitions ahead./.