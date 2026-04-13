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Lao, Cambodian students welcome traditional New Year in Ho Chi Minh City

In his speech, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong said the municipal Party organisation, authorities and people always value the close ties and solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. He described the three nations’ longstanding ties, forged through shared hardships, as an invaluable spiritual asset and a bedrock for sustainable development.

Participants at the gathering (Photo: VNA)
Participants at the gathering (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City's Youth Union hosted a local gathering on April 13 to extend New Year greetings to Lao and Cambodian students in the city, marking the traditional Bunpimay festival of Laos and Chol Chnam Thmay of Cambodia.

In his speech, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong said the municipal Party organisation, authorities and people always value the close ties and solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. He described the three nations’ longstanding ties, forged through shared hardships, as an invaluable spiritual asset and a bedrock for sustainable development.

He commended Lao and Cambodian students for choosing Ho Chi Minh City as their destination for study and research. He pledged that local authorities will keep giving foreign students every chance to learn, hone skills and thrive in the city’s buzzing educational and professional environment.

Looking ahead, he said the students should keep playing the role of key bridges, boosting youth exchanges and teamwork among the three countries to tighten those historic ties even further.

Local leaders joined traditional rituals, including wrist-tying and water-splashing ceremonies, to offer New Year blessings according to Lao and Cambodian customs. The event also featured cultural performances and plenty of traditional cuisine./.




VNA
#New Year greetings #Cambodia #Laos Ho Chi Minh City Cambodia Laos
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