Politics

Ho Chi Minh City leader extends traditional New Year greetings to Laos

The Ho Chi Minh City Party organisation, administration, and people consistently attach high priority to relations with Lao localities, while promoting cooperation with Lao ministries, sectors and agencies in such areas as human resource development, trade, technology, tourism and youth exchanges.

Phonesy Bounmixay (right), Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, performs the traditional baci string-tying ceremony to offer New Year blessings to a member of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation on April 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Phonesy Bounmixay (right), Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, performs the traditional baci string-tying ceremony to offer New Year blessings to a member of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation on April 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong visited the Lao Consulate General on April 10 to present flowers and extend New Year wishes on the occasion of Laos' traditional Bunpimay festival.

Thong expressed his delight at the continually strengthening and expanding ties of great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos.

He affirmed that the municipal Party organisation, administration, and people consistently attach high priority to relations with Lao localities, while promoting cooperation with Lao ministries, sectors and agencies in such areas as human resource development, trade, technology, tourism and youth exchanges.

Phonesy Bounmixay, Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed gratitude for the valuable support extended by the Government and people of Vietnam to their Lao counterparts in national construction and development.

The diplomat also thanked the city for its continued attention and assistance to the Consulate General, affirming that Laos hopes Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, will further strengthen friendship and cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, education, people-to-people exchanges and human resource training, thereby contributing to the preservation and development of the relationship between the two nations.

On the occasion, Thong and members of the delegation took part in the traditional Lao wrist-tying ceremony, offering blessings for the New Year.

On the same day, authorities in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang held a gathering to celebrate Chol Chnam Thmay, the traditional New Year festival of the Khmer ethnic community, which marks the beginning of the new year and conveys wishes for prosperity, happiness and well-being. Following administrative reorganisation, the province now has a population of nearly 5 million, including more than 399,000 Khmer people, accounting for over 8% of the total population.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee Ngo Cong Thuc noted that the Party and State have consistently issued policies affirming ethnic minority communities as an integral part of the Vietnamese nation, while paying due attention to improving their material and spiritual well-being and safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests.

He added that in 2025, following administrative restructuring, the province achieved significant results across multiple sectors. Living standards improved, with the rate of poor and near-poor households within the Khmer community dropped to 2.38% and 3.09%, respectively.

Commending the contributions of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, officials, armed forces personnel and the Khmer community to the province’s development, Thuc expressed confidence that they would continue to uphold traditions of patriotism and national unity, promote production, pursue sustainable poverty reduction and contribute to building new-style rural areas, thereby maintaining political stability and social order.

On behalf of the Khmer community, Venerable Danh Nang, standing member of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's chapter in the province, expressed appreciation for the Party’s and State’s consistent ethnic and religious policies, which ensure freedom of belief. He affirmed continued efforts to encourage monks and followers to comply with Party guidelines and State laws, contributing to local development.

On this occasion, provincial leaders presented gifts and lucky money to more than 300 reputable individuals and religious dignitaries from the Khmer community./.

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City Laos #Bunpimay #An Giang Khmer #Chol Chnam Thmay An Giang Ho Chi Minh City Laos
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