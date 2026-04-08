Lao traditional New Year Bunpimay celebrated in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao Embassy in Vietnam on April 8 held a ceremony in Hanoi to celebrate Laos’ traditional New Year festival Bunpimay.

The event saw the presence of Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan.

On behalf of the leaders of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, Trung extended New Year greetings to the leaders of the Lao Party, State and people.

Congratulating Laos on its important achievements under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the official expressed his pleasure at witnessing the Vietnam–Laos relationship continue to develop strongly in a more profound and substantive manner. The two sides have coordinated to successfully organise many significant political and diplomatic events of historical importance, contributing to further consolidating and deepening the special ties between the two Parties, States and peoples.

The two countries have conducted high-level visits shortly after the success of each country’s Party Congress, notably, the state visit to Laos by Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse in December 2025, and the state visit to Vietnam by Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse in January 2026.

In particular, Trung stressed that the Vietnamese and Lao leaders’ agreement to incorporate the concept of “strategic cohesion” into the bilateral relationship framework marks a historic milestone, reflecting a long-term vision, deep political trust and shared determination to elevate bilateral ties to a new stage of development.

He affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and takes pride in the unique and special relationship with Laos – one forged through the sacrifices of many generations – and expressed confidence that bilateral ties will shift from “historical depth” to “substantive, effective and sustainable cooperation.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, Lao Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh emphasised that 2026 holds special significance for both nations as they celebrate the successful organisation of their respective Party Congresses and National Assembly election.

On the occasion, the ambassador expressed sincere thanks for the valuable support of the Party, State and people of Vietnam to Laos in its struggle for national liberation as well as in its cause of national protection and development.

Within the framework of the event, delegates joined the traditional wrist-tying ceremony to wish for peace, happiness and good fortune, and took part in a banquet and cultural exchange imbued with the Vietnam–Laos friendship./.