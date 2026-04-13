An Giang sets out stringent roadmap to address IUU ‘yellow card’

An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has established a stringent roadmap, backed by concrete plans and the mobilisation of all available resources, to end illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ngo Cong Thuc stressed that the province is intensifying comprehensive leadership and direction to ensure progress and quality in addressing shortcomings identified by the European Commission (EC).

Accordingly, relevant departments and agencies are required to complete detailed action plans to address the commission’s recommendations, clearly categorising tasks into immediate, medium- and long-term priorities. An inter-agency task force must also be established, with clearly defined responsibilities in combating IUU fishing. Authorities are advising the provincial administration on regulations governing fishing vessels that fail to meet operational standards, while also proposing upgrades to fishing port infrastructure and the establishment of designated anchorage areas for eligible vessels.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with coordinating a comprehensive review of vessel monitoring system (VMS) installations, ensuring proper vessel identification and registration, and strengthening oversight of the fishing fleet.

Meanwhile, the provincial Border Guard Command is accelerating investigations and enforcement actions against vessels violating foreign waters, while tightening control over vessel movements through the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system.

In parallel, the province continues to implement measures to combat IUU fishing and promote the sustainable development of Vietnam’s fisheries sector. Plans are also being rolled out to support livelihood transitions for fishermen affected by fleet reductions or occupational restructuring.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, An Giang has 10,880 registered fishing vessels recorded in the national database VN Fishbase, of which 10,324, equivalent to 94.89%, have been licensed. A total of 556 vessels remain ineligible for operation. In the first quarter of 2026, the province issued 45 catch certificates for exports to the European market.

Local authorities have also updated administrative violation data on the national system, handling 99 cases with total fines exceeding 9.5 billion VND (360,627 USD).

Regarding VMS installation, 3,577 out of 3,586 vessels have been equipped, ensuring that 100% of licensed fishing vessels are fitted with monitoring devices./.