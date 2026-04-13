Programme brings joy to Khmer community during Chol Chnam Thmay Festival

Can Tho (VNA) – A series of activities under the “Military-Civilian Tet” programme celebrating Chol Chnam Thmay Festival 2026 have helped strengthen solidarity and improve living conditions for the Khmer ethnic minority community in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.



The programme was reviewed at a ceremony held on April 12 at Tum Nup pagoda in An Ninh commune.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Khoi said the initiative reflected the political system’s strong commitment to caring for the material and spiritual lives of Khmer people. Beyond cultural significance, the programme translated policies on ethnic and religious affairs into concrete actions, helping to improve livelihoods and reinforce close ties between the armed forces and the people.



Local authorities and organisations have been urged to effectively implement ethnic and religious policies, while integrating the programme with rural development, urban civilisation building, and national target programmes. Efforts should also focus on preserving and promoting Khmer cultural values in tandem with tourism development, alongside vocational training and education to ensure sustainable livelihoods.



According to Deputy Political Commissar of the municipal Military Command Colonel Nguyen Van Cam, more than 18 billion VND (over 680,000 USD) was mobilised for the programme. Key projects included installing 140 solar-powered street lights, building three rural bridges, and upgrading over 60 kilometres of roads in An Ninh and Xa Phien communes and Khanh Hoa ward. These efforts have contributed to improving rural infrastructure and enhancing military-civilian solidarity.



Social welfare was a highlight of the programme, with 238 “great solidarity” houses built for poor and disadvantaged families. The organisers also presented 120 gift packages to Khmer Theravada pagodas and 950 gifts to policy beneficiary families, while providing free medical check-ups and medicines for 1,200 residents.



Support for education was also prioritised, with 360 scholarships and 500 bicycles awarded to Khmer students with outstanding academic performance despite difficult circumstances, helping ensure a more fulfilling traditional New Year celebration.



Festive activities such as mini 'ngo' boat races on land, traditional cake-making contests, and cultural performances added to the vibrant atmosphere, showcasing the unique heritage of the Khmer community.



On the occasion, additional "Great Solidarity" houses, gifts, televisions for schools, and educational support were presented to beneficiaries, further improving living conditions and access to learning.



The programme reaffirmed the attention of authorities and armed forces to the Khmer community, while contributing to strengthening national unity and creating momentum for socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas./.

VNA