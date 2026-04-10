Society

Germany eyes stronger labour cooperation with Vietnam

The two sides discussed measures to deepen bilateral cooperation in workforce development and skills training, and enhanced coordination between management agencies of Vietnam and Germany in the time to come.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Leonie Gebers, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, has reaffirmed Germany’s wish to elevate labour cooperation into a vital pillar of the Vietnam – Germany strategic partnership.

Speaking at a working session in Berlin on April 9 with Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh, Gebers highlighted the importance of expanding collaboration in labour mobility, vocational training, and institutional coordination between the two countries.

The two sides discussed measures to deepen bilateral cooperation in workforce development and skills training, and enhanced coordination between management agencies of Vietnam and Germany in the time to come.

Gebers spoke highly of proactive efforts of Vietnamese ministries, agencies and the Embassy in Berlin in implementing outcomes from the Vietnam – Germany Labour Cooperation Forum held in Leipzig in December 2025. She also noted positive assessments by politicians and local authorities of Germany regarding the successful integration and contributions of the Vietnamese community in the European country.

Building on this foundation, Gebers said her ministry will continue working closely with Vietnam’s Ministry of Home Affairs and relevant agencies, firstly to organise an online seminar to exchange good practices and enhance labour management mechanisms, towards making labour cooperation an important pillar of the bilateral relations.

Ambassador Thanh proposed the German side facilitate the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and Thuringia state, to establish a framework for recruiting, vocational training, and language teaching for Vietnamese labourers working in the state.

On the same day, the diplomat also met with representatives of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) and the German-Vietnamese Association (GVA), in Berlin, during which Thanh appreciated the organsations’ support for the Embassy’s efforts in promoting economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador highlighted Vietnam’s major annual trade fairs and exhibitions, including seasonal fairs, Vietnam Expo, and Vietnam International Sourcing Expo, which attract leading manufacturers and exporters. He expressed hope that BWA will encourage German businesses to attend these events and strengthen trade connectivity.

For his part, Urs Unkauf, Plenipotentiary Extraordinary for Global External Affairs at the BWA, outlined the association’s recent initiatives to connect Vietnamese organisations and enterprises with German partners. Drawing from practical experience, he suggested Vietnamese localities further enhance their branding and better showcase their strengths to improve engagement with German counterparts.

He also noted growing interest among German businesses in the Vietnamese market and affirmed BWA’s readiness to host networking events and seminar to connect businesses and experts from both countries.

Meanwhile, GVA Chairman Rolf Schulze, who was former German Ambassador to Vietnam, said German companies are increasingly interested in Vietnam’s development success. While acknowledging notable progress in education and cultural cooperation, he stressed the need to prioritise economic collaboration in the coming period./.

VNA
#Germany #labour cooperation #Vietnam–Germany strategic partnership Germany Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung visits Bosch Industrial in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany boost innovation, startup ecosystem connectivity

Deputy PM Nguyen Chi Dung highly valued CfE’s reputation and pioneering role in building Germany’s innovation-driven startup ecosystem, and called for stronger cooperation with NIC to support Vietnamese universities, research institutes and organisations in training and scientific research.

The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ)'s Managing Director Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel speaks at the working session with the Vietnamese-German University. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany step up collaboration on energy transition, green hydrogen

Schäfer-Gümbel praised the strong commitment of Vietnamese partners to sustainable energy goals. He noted that the long-standing development cooperation between Germany and Vietnam is evolving, with energy transition emerging as a strategic area of collaboration in addressing global challenges.

Participants at the handover ceremony of digital education equipment. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Germany advance digital classrooms in vocational education

The “Digital Classroom” model follows five German-standard pillars covering digitalised school management, lecturer capacity building, interactive digital learning resources, modern teaching infrastructure, and stronger links between vocational schools and businesses. The model will be adapted to local vocational education conditions in Ho Chi Minh City.

See more

A ritual involving a procession and offering of sticky rice cakes to the Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Temple Festival in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho makes thorough preparations for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day

The Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, Hung Kings Temple Festival and Ancestral Land Culture–Tourism Week 2026 will run from April 17–26 (the first to 10th days of the third lunar month) at the Special National Historical Relic Site of Hung Kings Temple and other localities in the province, with the opening ceremony set for 8pm on April 17.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen (standing) speaks at the press conference on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

State President’s amnesty decision in 2026 announced

In 2025 alone, more than 22,000 inmates were granted early release, while political security and social order remained firmly maintained. Most beneficiaries have successfully reintegrated into society, earning public support and international recognition.

Delegates attend the launch ceremony of the 2026 Press Awards on promoting energy efficiency and conservation (Photo: VNA)

Media promotes culture of efficient energy use

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Vietnam Journalists Association, on April 8 launched the 2026 Press Awards on promoting energy efficiency and conservation, aiming to raise public awareness and encourage responsible energy consumption.

A civil servant in Mao Khe ward, Quang Ninh province, guides a resident in submitting notarisation applications via the National Public Service Portal. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh digitises entire administrative process

The effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, coupled with strong public engagement, is providing new impetus for Quang Ninh to accelerate administrative reform and advance toward a transparent, modern and sustainable public governance model in the years ahead.

Delegates at the Hanoi ceremony marking Laos' traditional New Year festival Bunpimay (Photo: VNA)

Lao traditional New Year Bunpimay celebrated in Hanoi

The Vietnamese and Lao leaders’ agreement to incorporate the concept of “strategic cohesion” into the bilateral relationship framework marks a historic milestone, reflecting a long-term vision, deep political trust and shared determination to elevate bilateral ties to a new stage of development.

The wrist-tying ritual during Bunpimay is believed to bring peace and good fortune (Photo published by VNA)

Congratulatory message sent to Lao front leader on Bunpimay festival

Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee, sent a congratulatory letter to Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Politburo member, and President of the Lao Front for National Development’s Central Committee, on the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year festival Bunpimay (Buddhist Era 2569).

Thuan An sea-crossing bridge in Hue city is completed. (Photo courtesy of Hue Portal)

Tourism hub to open first sea-crossing bridge

Hue accelerates major transport projects, from expressways to river bridges, boosting regional links while advancing plans for a smart low-carbon city and sustained economic growth.

Former Director of the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry for the 2013–2023 period Ngo Van Vinh at a police office. (Photo: Hanoi Police)

Hanoi Police charge additional 26 suspects in major forensic psychiatry case

Authorities have since expanded the investigation to include additional offenses, notably falsification of case files and gambling. With the latest indictments, the total number of suspects has risen to 66, facing a range of charges including illegal drug possession and use, bribery-related offenses, abuse of power, falsification of case records, and gambling.

At the MoU signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Agriculture sector links key databases with National Integrated Data Centre

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang said the move marks a key milestone in following the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, which targets breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation, while opening a new chapter for the agriculture and environment sector.

Hanoi aims for 30% public transport share to ease congestion (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi targets 30% public transport use to ease traffic congestion

To tackle the issue, Hanoi has developed a comprehensive plan for the 2025–2030 period, focusing on 10 key groups of solutions. These include improving mechanisms to attract investment in transport infrastructure, adjusting traffic planning to better match urban development, and accelerating construction of ring roads, radial routes and bridges across the Red River.

Workers inspect and repair power lines to ensure safe and continuous power supply in the central provinces (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets 50% reduction in electricity-related accidents by 2035

The programme, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son on April 3, focuses on improving public awareness, responsibility, and fostering a culture of safe electricity use in society. It prioritises accident prevention to safeguard lives, community safety, and property, while contributing to the country’s sustainable development.