Vietnam, Cambodia deepen Party-to-Party ties, boost comprehensive cooperation

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu held talks with Chairman of the Standing Board of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee Samdech Say Chhum in Phnom Penh on April 10, reaffirming the two sides’ resolve to further strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between their countries.

The talks took place at the January 7 Palace, the headquarters of the CPP Central Committee, following an official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation.

Tu conveyed warm greetings and New Year wishes from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and other Vietnamese leaders to Cambodian leaders and people on the occasion of the traditional Chol Chhnam Thmey New Year festival. He congratulated Cambodia on its recent significant achievements and expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPP, headed by its President Hun Sen, the Cambodian people will continue to record even greater successes in national development.

For his part, Samdech Say Chhum described the official visit by Tu and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, as historically significant to strengthening the already close ties between the two Parties and peoples, especially when Cambodia is celebrating its traditional New Year.

He congratulated Vietnam on its major and comprehensive achievements, particularly the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of the 16th National Assembly, and the consolidation of key leadership positions. Expressing confidence in Vietnam’s development trajectory, he said that under the CPV's leadership, the country will successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th Party Congress, achieve its goal of becoming a developed and high-income nation by 2045, and continue to maintain political stability, develop socio-economic aspects, and enhance Vietnam's position and role in the region and the world.

Both sides highlighted the shared history of struggle and mutual support during the fights for independence and national liberation, noting that this solidarity has been nurtured by generations of leaders and continues to be strengthened today.

They expressed satisfaction with the robust and increasingly substantive development of bilateral ties across politics, defence – security, economy, trade, education – training, people-to-people exchanges, and locality-to-locality cooperation. The two sides agreed to effectively implement the outcomes of the recent high-level visits and exchanges, including the state visit to Cambodia by Party General Secretary To Lam and the meeting between the standing bodies of the two Parties in February 2026.

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials at the talks. (Photo: VNA)

The officials agreed to maintain regular high-level engagements across Party, State, and institutional channels, enhance information sharing, and step up timely consultation on issues of mutual concern, thereby consolidating political trust and mutual understanding.

Defence and security cooperation was reaffirmed as an important pillar of bilateral relations. The two sides agreed to further strengthen collaboration, effectively implement the signed agreements, and strictly uphold the principle of not allowing any forces to use one country’s territory against the other. They also pledged to enhance cooperation in combating transnational crime, including drug trafficking and cybercrime, contributing to security and stability in each country and the entire region.

Economic, trade, and investment partnerships will be further promoted, with both sides vowing to facilitate bilateral economic activities as well as connectivity in strategic infrastructure, particularly transport, logistics, border gates, and cross-border trade. They also agreed to improve coordination effectiveness in agriculture, processing industry, energy, telecommunications, digital transformation, and human resources development while exploring new areas of potential cooperation.

The two sides agreed to closely coordinate in addressing outstanding border demarcation and marker planting issues in line with the spirit of the two Parties' February meeting, aiming to build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and sustainable development.

Tu also proposed that Cambodia continue to pay attention to properly resolving issues related to people of Vietnamese origin and citizens of both countries on the basis of friendship, respect for law, and each other's legitimate interests.

Both host and guest underscored the importance of strengthening communications and education on the history of bilateral relations, while actively countering misinformation and divisive rhetoric that could undermine the solidarity between the two nations.

They also agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly within ASEAN, Mekong cooperation mechanisms, and other regional and international platforms, thus helping maintain ASEAN solidarity, unity and centrality, and promote dialogue-based approaches in addressing regional issues.

The two sides reaffirmed their determination to further consolidate and deepen the Vietnam – Cambodia traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner, for the benefit of their peoples. They also agreed to work closely in organising activities marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

On the occasion, the two officials witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2026–2030 between Vietnam’s Gia Lai province and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri, Stung Treng, and Preah Vihear provinces./.