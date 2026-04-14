Politics

Top leader heads to China for state visit

This is the first state visit to China by General Secretary and President Lam in his capacity as the Party and State’s top leader.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi for a state visit to China (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi for a state visit to China (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed Hanoi on April 14 for a four-day state visit to China.

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

The delegation comprises Politburo members Tran Cam Tu, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat; Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission; Gen. Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, head of the its Commission for Policies and Strategies; Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Doan Minh Huan, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics; and Tran Duc Thang, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee; along with other ministers and senior officials.

This is the first state visit to China by General Secretary and President Lam in his capacity as the Party and State’s top leader. It comes one year after General Secretary and President Xi’s state visit to Vietnam in April 2025 and represents the third bilateral visit between the two countries’ top leaders in less than two years./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Vietnam-China relations #state visit
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Promoting traditional friendship, enhacing strategic connectivity between Vietnam and China: Top leader

Building on the foundation of friendship carefully nurtured by previous generations of leaders of the two countries, on the high-level common perceptions that have been established, on the determination of agencies, sectors and localities, and on the support of the people of both countries, Vietnam–China relations will certainly continue to develop in a stable, healthy and long-term sustainable manner, bringing more tangible benefits to the two Parties, States and peoples, and making increasingly positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

See more

From left: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (3rd) and visiting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (2nd) enjoy the Vietnam–Slovakia friendship concert at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on the evening of April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Slovak leaders attend friendship concert in Hanoi

In the near future, further artistic exchanges between Vietnam and Slovakia are anticipated, with Slovak orchestras and ensembles expected to perform in Vietnam, while Vietnamese artists will have opportunities to showcase their talents in Slovakia, thereby deepening bilateral cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hosts Slovak Prime Minister

Slovakia always considers Vietnam the most important partner in Southeast Asia and one of its top three partners in Asia. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and the signing of multiple cooperation agreements between ministries, agencies and businesses would provide fresh momentum for collaboration.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal National Guard Service of Russia in Hanoi on April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives head of Russia’s Federal National Guard Service

Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, expressing satisfaction at the regular exchanges and contacts maintained between agencies of both countries at various levels, contributing to strengthened bilateral ties.

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc presents the appointment decision to Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Duc Thai (Photo: VNA)

Le Duc Thai named Secretary of Thanh Hoa provincial Party Committee

New Secretary of the Thanh Hoa provincial Party Committee Le Duc Thai pledged to lead by example, uphold unity and creativity, seize opportunities and overcome challenges to successfully achieve the goals set out in the resolution of the provincial Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term, contributing to the nationwide rollout of the 14th National Party Congress’s resolution.

At the phone talks between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and LDP President and Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae (Photo: VNA)

Top leader holds phone talks with Japanese PM

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and position in the regionc, calling it a key partner to advance Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision. Japan greatly values Vietnam’s policy of independence and self-reliance and supports its development goals in a new era.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the conference (Photo; VNA)

Top leader chairs conference announcing personnel appointments

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam demanded the appointed officials' absolute loyalty to the Party’s goals and ideals, firm political mettle, and strict compliance with organisational discipline. He instructed them to lead by example, match words with action, and put the interests of the nation, Party and people above all else.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam takes part in ASEAN Finance Ministers' meeting

Vietnam reaffirmed its development strategy for 2021–2025 and 2026, based on three pillars - institutional reform, infrastructure development, and human resources, with infrastructure as a top priority to drive new growth.

Wei Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondent. (Photo: VNA)

Guangxi eyes boundless cooperation with Vietnam

Vietnam has remained Guangxi’s largest trading partner for 27 consecutive years. In 2025, bilateral trade exceeded 300 billion CNY (43.4 billion USD) for the first time, ranking third among China’s provincial-level localities.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Party steps up anti-corruption drive in new phase

Anti-corruption efforts have achieved significant and breakthrough results, contributing to the Party and political system building, political stability, socio-economic development and stronger public trust in the Party, the State and the regime.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam reinforces proactive, responsible role in Inter-Parliamentary Union

Through the IPU platform, Vietnam has advanced parliamentary diplomacy to protect national interests, deepen ties with other legislatures, and elevate its global profile while contributing initiatives in areas such as sustainable development, climate change, gender equality, child protection, and digital transformation.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the national conference. (Photo: VNA)

Major socio-economic issues spotlighted at national conference

On the basis of a comprehensive assessment, the Party Central Committee has agreed on key targets aimed at achieving double-digit growth, contributing to the realisation of the country’s long-term strategic goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry, upper middle-income status and securing a position among the world’s top 30 economies by 2030.