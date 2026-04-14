Top leader heads to China for state visit

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed Hanoi on April 14 for a four-day state visit to China.

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

The delegation comprises Politburo members Tran Cam Tu, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat; Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission; Gen. Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, head of the its Commission for Policies and Strategies; Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Doan Minh Huan, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics; and Tran Duc Thang, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee; along with other ministers and senior officials.

This is the first state visit to China by General Secretary and President Lam in his capacity as the Party and State’s top leader. It comes one year after General Secretary and President Xi’s state visit to Vietnam in April 2025 and represents the third bilateral visit between the two countries’ top leaders in less than two years./.