Politics

☀️ Morning digest on April 14

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on April 14


Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed Hanoi on April 14 for a four-day state visit to China.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi for a state visit to China (Photo: VNA)

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse. Read full story

- Vietnam consistently values and wishes to further deepen its relationship with Slovakia, a traditional friend and top important partner in Central and Eastern Europe, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam told Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during a reception in Hanoi on April 13.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam welcomed PM Fico on his official visit to Vietnam, hailing it as the first visit by a foreign leader to Vietnam following its National Assembly’s election of new leadership positions in the State, Government and legislature. Read full story

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and visiting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico attended the Vietnam–Slovakia friendship concert titled “Aká Si Mi Krásna” at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on the evening of April 13.

The event was jointly organised by the Slovak Embassy, the Ho Guom Opera, and the Sun Symphony Orchestra, marking PM Fico’s official visit to the country. Read full story

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 13 received Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal National Guard Service of the Russian Federation, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

The top leader affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, expressing satisfaction at the regular exchanges and contacts maintained between agencies of both countries at various levels, contributing to strengthened bilateral ties. Read full story

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam held phone talks with President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae on April 13, voicing his belief that Japan will continue to growth, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated the LDP on its February victory in the lower house election and Takaichi on her re-election as PM. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung ordered cutting unnecessary business conditions and streamlining red tape while chairing a meeting of the Government’s permanent members in Hanoi on April 13 to follow the Party Central Committee’s conclusion from its recent second plenum.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

According to reports, Vietnam now maintains 198 conditional business lines and 4,603 business conditions. Under the conclusion, ministries and agencies must cut at least 30% of existing conditional business lines, or about 60 business lines, while eliminating all redundant conditions. The target also includes a 50% reduction in both administrative processing time and compliance costs. At the same time, ministries are to handle no more than 30% of the total administrative procedures in their domains. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico on April 13 co-chaired the Vietnam–Slovakia Business Forum in Hanoi as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

The event drew leaders of ministries and trade promotion agencies, and more than 400 businesses from both countries. Read full story

- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala on April 13 afternoon (local time) during his official visit to Italy, highlighting Vietnam’s interest in deepening cooperation with one of Europe’s most dynamic cities.

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala (Photo: VNA)

Chairman Man expressed delight at visiting Milan, a city of special significance to Vietnam as the place where late President Ho Chi Minh once lived and worked. Read full story

- Vietnam took part in regional financial cooperation, attending the 30th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ Meeting (AFMM 30), and the ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM 13), as well as related meetings held online from April 7–10.

At AFMM 30, ASEAN finance ministers acknowledged progress by working groups on infrastructure finance, insurance cooperation, customs integration, the ASEAN Single Window, cross-sector collaboration, the ASEAN Tax Forum, and the ASEAN Treasury Forum. They praised these achievements as contributing to regional integration and approved the cooperation plan for the next phase. Read full story

- The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has called on agencies, organisations, businesses, benefactors, and Vietnamese at home and abroad to respond to Humanitarian Month 2026.

In an appeal letter, VFF Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai highlighted the tradition of national solidarity and compassion, noting that individuals and organisations have consistently provided timely support to those in need both domestically and internationally./. Read full story

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From left: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (3rd) and visiting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (2nd) enjoy the Vietnam–Slovakia friendship concert at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on the evening of April 13. (Photo: VNA)

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At the phone talks between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and LDP President and Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae (Photo: VNA)

Top leader holds phone talks with Japanese PM

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Top leader chairs conference announcing personnel appointments

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