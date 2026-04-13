☀️ Morning digest on April 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam asked for continued efforts to build the Military Region 1 into a comprehensively strong force while attending a ceremony in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on April 12 to present the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to the unit.



General Secretary and State President Lam presents the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to Military Region 1 (Photo: VNA)

The event was organised by the Party Committee and High Command of Military Region 1 under the Ministry of National Defence. Read full story



- A groundbreaking ceremony for the Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway, Vietnam’s first inter-regional high-speed rail line, was held in Quang Ninh province on April 12 with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in attendance. The event was also attended by former Party and State leaders, along with representatives from central ministries and local authorities.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (third, left) and delegates press buttons to start the project (Photo: VNA)

The project, with a total investment of over 147 trillion VND (about 5.6 billion USD), excluding site clearance costs, is developed by VinSpeed, a subsidiary of Vingroup. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man had a meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on April 11 (local time).



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) hands over a letter from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, Chairman Man expressed his appreciation for the Pope’s warm reception of the high-level Vietnamese delegation, and extended respectful greetings and best wishes to the Pope on the occasion of Easter 2026. Read full story



- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man had a meeting with Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino Sandra Scagliotti as part of the top legislator's official visit to Italy.



Expressing his special impressions upon visiting Italy, a country rich in cultural traditions and beauty that maintains a longstanding friendship with Vietnam, NA Chairman Man said that his visit takes place at a time when Vietnam–Italy relations are developing strongly after more than 50 years of diplomatic ties and over a decade of the Strategic Partnership framework. Read full story



- The Department of Homeland Security under the Ministry of Public Security was conferred the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” at a ceremony held on April 11 to mark its 80th traditional anniversary (April 18, 1946–2026).



Speaking at the event, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu commended the force’s outstanding achievements and paid tribute to its substantial yet largely unsung contributions. He also extended congratulations to generations of officers and personnel on receiving the prestigious title bestowed by the Party and State. Read full story



- Prime Minister of the Slovakia Robert Fico arrived in Hanoi on April 12 afternoon, beginning his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.



Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)

He was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Dang Xuan Phong, Deputy Foreign Minister Ngo Le Van, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang. Read full story



- VinFast, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup, on April 10 reported a 127% year-on-year surge in electric vehicle (EV) deliveries domestically in March, reinforcing its leading position in Vietnam’s auto market and highlighting the rapid shift toward environmentally friendly vehicles.



According to its report, all models in VinFast’s EV lineup recorded strong growth in March. Notably, on March 28 alone, the company completed 3,520 orders, the highest number ever recorded in a single day by an automotive brand in Vietnam./. Read full story