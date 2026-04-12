Politics

NA Chairman meets Vietnamese students in Italy

Chairman Man praised the students as a valuable source of high-quality human resources, noting their important role in Vietnam’s development and global integration.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and the Vietnamese Students’ Association and outstanding Vietnamese students in Italy. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and the Vietnamese Students’ Association and outstanding Vietnamese students in Italy. (Photo: VNA)

Milan (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man had a meeting with the Vietnamese Students’ Association and outstanding Vietnamese students in Milan on April 12, as part of his official visit to Italy.

The NA Chairman was briefed that the Vietnamese student community in Italy numbers around 1,000–1,200, studying across fields such as engineering - technology, architecture – design – arts, economics, law – international relations, and natural sciences, with a growing shift toward artificial intelligence, data science, information technology, and design. Besides, interest in sustainable development and green energy is also growing, though still modest. Most students are enrolled in master’s programmes (about 60%), followed by undergraduate (30%) and doctoral or other postgraduate and short-term training programmes (10%).

Vu Thi Bich Diep, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Italy, highlighted challenges related to legal procedures and career connections faced by Vietnamese students in the European country. She called for stronger support policies and mechanisms to link students with job opportunities at home and abroad. She also recommended further improving policies to attract high-quality human resources back to Vietnam and enhancing the role of the student community as an on-site connection and support network.

Le Huy Hoang, a doctoral student at the University of Milano-Bicocca, proposed expanding academic exchanges between Vietnam and Italy to create more opportunities for Vietnamese students to access Italy’s advanced education system. He also called for clearer regulations on emerging business models and digital assets.

Chairman Man praised the students as a valuable source of high-quality human resources, noting their important role in Vietnam’s development and global integration.

He updated participants on recent domestic developments, including the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term, and the consolidation of new leadership. He stressed that the Party has adopted major policies aimed at ushering the country into a new era of development. The Party’s resolution places particular emphasis on developing high-quality human resources, especially in emerging fields.

Underscoring the crucial role of intellectuals and students, the top legislator said that achieving high growth, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and controlling inflation require strong advances in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, supported by continued institutional reform.

He welcomed the students’ proposals as timely and well-founded, affirming that he will direct relevant National Assembly bodies to coordinate with ministries and agencies to review and address these recommendations, ensuring appropriate responses and better leveraging the contributions of overseas Vietnamese.

Chairman Man noted that Vietnam has introduced a range of policies to attract overseas experts and intellectuals, including key resolutions and laws on science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and nationality, all aimed at creating more favourable conditions for Vietnamese aboard to contribute to national development. Some localities have also adopted attractive incentive policies for highly qualified professionals.

He encouraged the students to study diligently, absorb scientific and technological advances, and apply their knowledge and experience to contribute to the country’s development.

He urged the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy to continue supporting students, addressing their concerns, and ensuring favourable conditions for their study and daily life. He also called on the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Italy to step up communications on Vietnam’s socio-economic development and legal policies, helping connect the overseas community with the homeland.

He also called on the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Italy to step up communication on Vietnam’s socio-economic development and legal policies, helping connect the Vietnamese community abroad in general as well as the Vietnamese community in Italy in particular with the homeland./.

VNA
#National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man #Vietnamese Students’ Association in Italy #Milan
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