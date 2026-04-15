Politics

Top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders highlight youth’s role in strengthening friendship

Reaffirming that youth represent the vitality and future of a nation, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam expressed confidence that the younger generations of Vietnam and China will continue to write new chapters in bilateral relations through creativity, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the meeting with the two countries’ youth participating in the “Red Study Tour” programme on April 15. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the meeting with the two countries’ youth participating in the “Red Study Tour” programme on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met with the two countries’ youth participating in the “Red Study Tour” programme in Beijing on April 15, demonstrating the special importance they attach to nurturing and educating younger generations, and to carrying forward the revolutionary traditions of previous generations.

The programme was launched in April 2025 during the state visit to Vietnam by the top Chinese leader. Since then, thousands of Vietnamese youth have visited historical revolutionary sites called "red addresses" in China, deepening their understanding of shared traditions and bilateral ties.

Addressing the event, General Secretary and President Xi expressed his hope that young people of both nations will support each other, uphold revolutionary ideals, and further strengthen the bilateral friendship bearing the spirit of being “both comrades and brothers.” He encouraged them to seize historical opportunities, promote innovation and creativity, and contribute to global development, security, civilisation, and governance initiatives.

Affirming that the future lies with the younger generation, he showed his confidence that the youth of both countries will always carry forward the friendship passed down from one generation to the next.

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Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping (R) and his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam at the meeting with the two countries’ youth participating in the “Red Study Tour” programme. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, the Vietnamese Party and State leader affirmed that participants in the programme should take pride in the long-standing relationship nurtured by past leaders, including Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong. He stressed that today’s youth remain a core force in national development and a key link in strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation.

He called on young people to build strong political mettle, enhance awareness of the strategic importance of Vietnam–China relations, and actively pursue innovation, science, and technology mastery. He also urged them to make significant contributions to national development and bilateral friendship.

To achieve these goals, he proposed relevant agencies and organisations intensify education efforts on traditional ties, improve the quality of youth exchanges, and expand the “Red Study Tour” programme for younger generations. These initiatives, he noted, are strategic steps in nurturing long-term friendship foundations.

Reaffirming that youth represent the vitality and future of a nation, the Vietnamese leader expressed confidence that the younger generations of both countries will continue to write new chapters in Vietnam–China relations through creativity, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility./.

VNA
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